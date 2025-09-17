This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

When dealing with the political violence of the woke left, their actions can sometimes look like grand conspiracy when it is actually a product of their unhinged hive mind mentality. Theories initially spread like wildfire when George Zinn, 71, was detained moments after the shooting of Charlie Kirk. The elderly suspect approached police and screamed "I shot him, now shoot me!"

This action diverted police resources, possibly helping the real shooter to escape. As it turns out, this was Zinn's intention according to recently revealed police reports.

Once at the police department, Zinn asked for an attorney and then claimed that he did not, in fact, shoot Kirk and had only claimed to have done so "to draw attention from the real shooter." As he was later being transported to the hospital due to a medical condition, Zinn made similar comments, adding that he "wanted to be a martyr for the person who was shot."

Nearly 48 hours after the shooting, Tyler Robinson, a verified political leftist with a trans boyfriend, was arrested and charged after his conservative parents turned him in. The bizarre actions of Zinn were initially suspected by some as an organized plot in which Zinn and Robinson were part of a larger network.

The Trump Administration is looking into any and all possible connections between Robinson and trans militant groups in the Utah area. However, as of Monday, police have not made any statement indicating that Zinn knows Robinson or was even aware of the plan to shoot Kirk.

Zinn was booked into the Utah County Jail on a charge of obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

An even darker twist, if that's possible, was reported on Tuesday when investigators revealed that Zinn had images of child pornography on his phone. He is facing four felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after police found images of young girls in "various stages of undress and sexual posing" on Zinn's phone. Police said Zinn admitted to getting "sexual gratification" from viewing and sharing those types of images.

One is immediately reminded of the Kyle Rittenhouse incident, in which a mob of leftists chased Rittenhouse down with the intent to kill him. Of the three people the young conservative shot with his AR-15, all of them had prior violent criminal records. One of the men, Joseph Rosenbaum, had an extensive sex offender record and was a convicted pedophile.

It would appear that you can't thrown a rock into a crowd of leftists without hitting a pedo. Truly, the woke movement is on the right side of history.

