A bombshell peer-reviewed study out of Italy has just shattered the narrative peddled by Big Pharma, corporate media, and government health bureaucrats.

For the first time, a population-wide cohort of nearly 300,000 people tracked over 30 months has revealed that the so-called “safe and effective” COVID-19 shots are linked to alarming spikes in multiple forms of cancer.

Researchers followed every resident aged 11 and older in Italy’s Pescara province from June 2021 through December 2023, examining hospital records and adjusting for age, sex, prior health conditions, and even prior COVID infection.

The researchers allegedly found that those who received at least one vaccine dose had a much lower risk of dying from any cause compared to the unvaccinated, and this protective effect was even stronger in people who had three or more doses.

When looking at cancer, the picture was less clear. People who had been vaccinated appeared somewhat more likely to be hospitalized with a new cancer diagnosis than those who were unvaccinated, particularly for cancers of the breast, bladder, and colon.

However, this increased risk was only evident in people who had never been infected with COVID-19, and it disappeared—or even reversed—when the analysis required at least twelve months to pass between vaccination and a hospital admission for cancer.

Hospitalizations for cancer were 35% higher in vaccinated individuals versus the unvaccinated (HR 1.23).

The link was strongest in men and in those with no prior COVID infection.

Overall Cancer Risk : +23% after just one dose

Breast Cancer : +54% risk after vaccination

Bladder Cancer : +62% increased risk

Colorectal Cancer: +35% increased risk

Even after multiple doses, the risks remained elevated across the board.

The authors noted that vaccinated individuals are usually healthier, wealthier, and more likely to get preventative care, a phenomenon called the “healthy vaccinee bias.”

If anything, the numbers should have shown lower cancer rates. Instead, cancers surged. That means the real danger could be far worse than what the data shows.

Doctors and whistleblowers have been warning for years about sudden, aggressive cancers appearing in otherwise healthy people after the jab.

This study, alongside more than 100 other peer-reviewed papers, confirms the link between mRNA injections and deadly cancer pathways. A new medical term has even been coined: COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced “Turbo Cancer.”

