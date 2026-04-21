The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Occam's avatar
Occam
1h

Normalizing relations between adults and children is the next phase of this.

When you don't stand for anything, you'll fall for everything.

Check out Rep Weiner in California. He's all over this.

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