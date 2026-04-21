This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Christine Sellers

A lieutenant from the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was arrested April 14 for alleged sexual solicitation of a male minor.

Lt. Matthew Mahl, 47, is also accused of alleged solicitation of child pornography, according to CBS News Baltimore, citing the Harford County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO). A judge ordered Mahl to be held without bail on April 15, the outlet reported.

Mahl, a former head of the police union and its first openly gay chairman, allegedly connected with a social media user he believed was a 15-year-old boy on the “GayYoungOldDating” sub-Reddit, according to Fox News. The user was actually an undercover detective with the HCSO, charging documents state. Mahl allegedly exchanged sexually explicit messages with the “boy,” sent inappropriate photos of himself in uniform, and requested sexually graphic photos from the “boy.”

Mahl also allegedly made multiple statements indicating he was aware that the “child” was underage and could not wait until the “child” reached 16 years old, the age of consent, according to Fox News. The HCSO arrested Mahl following an arranged after-school meet-up with the “boy.”

The HCSO contacted MPD’s Internal Affairs Division regarding Mahl’s arrest, according to CBS News Baltimore. The MPD placed Mahl on administrative leave and revoked his police powers following his arrest.

The department called the case “extremely disturbing.”

“The allegations in this case are extremely disturbing, and in direct contrast with the values of the Metropolitan Police Department,” the MPD said in a statement, according to CBS News Baltimore.

However, the MPD said it is not involved in a criminal investigation into Mahl, according to NBC Washington. Instead, MPD’s Internal Affairs Division will investigate possible violations of department policy once the criminal investigation concludes.

Mahl served as a police officer with the MPD for 23 years. He oversaw security for major events in the nation’s capital, including presidential escort details, Fox News reported. In addition, he served as chairman of the D.C. Fraternal Order of Police for one term between 2016 and 2018.

His next court appearance is in May.

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