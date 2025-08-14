This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Attorneys for First Lady Melania Trump threatened Hunter Biden with a $1 billion defamation lawsuit if he doesn’t retract his statements linking her to Jeffrey Epstein.

Hunter Biden falsely claimed Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania to Trump.

During an interview with Channel 5 host Andrew Callaghan earlier this month, Hunter Biden claimed, “Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania, and that’s how Melania and the first lady and the President met.”

Melania met Trump at a Fashion Week party in New York City in 1998.

Fox News reported:

First lady Melania Trump is putting Hunter Biden on $1 billion notice over what she claims are “false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements” made about her, demanding he immediately remove and retract the content and issue an apology or face legal action, Fox News Digital has learned. Fox News Digital exclusively obtained the letter that Alejandro Brito, attorney serving as litigation counsel for the first lady, sent to Hunter Biden and his attorney, Abbe Lowell, Aug. 6. Brito demanded that Biden “immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging and inflammatory statements made about Mrs. Trump,” which were contained in a video interview with Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan and posted to Youtube in early August. “Failure to comply will leave Mrs. Trump with no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer,” Brito wrote. In the video interview, titled “Hunter Biden Returns” video earlier in August, the former first son claimed “Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are, like, so wide and deep.” Biden also claimed that “Jeffrey Epstein introduced Melania, and that’s how Melania and the first lady and the President met.”

This is the second time Melania Trump’s lawyers threatened legal action for defamatory statements related to Epstein.

Earlier this month The Daily Beast pulled an article by Michael Wolff claiming President Trump met Melania through Jeffrey Epstein.

The outlet was forced to apologize after First Lady Melania Trump’s attorney contacted them and “challenged the headline and framing of the article.”

“[Melania] was very involved in this Epstein relationship. There is this model thing, and she’s introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She’s introduced to Trump that way, Epstein knows her well,” Wolff alleged in the since-deleted article.

The Daily Beast scrubbed the URL and posted an editor’s note explaining why the article had been deleted.

