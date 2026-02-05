This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

Corrupt Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters got into a heated exchange with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday.

Bessent provided testimony as the Chairman of the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters, the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Financial Services, shouted at Bessent and told him to “shut up” as he said illegal aliens are disrupting the housing stock.

“Ten and twenty million immigrants took the housing stock of working Americans…” Bessent said.

Maxine Waters interrupted Bessent.

“Can you shut up?” Maxine Waters said to Bessent.

Bessent stood his ground.

“No! And can you maintain some level of dignity?” Bessent said.

Chairman French Hill interrupted Maxine Waters: “The gentlelady’s time has expired.”

Maxine Waters whined: “My time has not has not expired! He took up my time!”

Bessent then told Maxine Waters she should be ashamed of herself.

“Adding 10-20 million [illegal aliens] demanding housing, Congresswoman, is what caused a great deal of housing inflation for working Americans..” he said.

“So you and the Biden Administration should be ashamed,” Bessent said.

WATCH:

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

Share