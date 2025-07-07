This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

Nine more officials were arrested in connection with a voter harvesting scandal in Frio County Texas bringing the total number of indicted officials to 15.

The latest indictments included Manuel Medina, the Texas State Tejano Democrats Chair. Manuel was recorded discussing a scheme to collect votes for Castellano with the Frio County operator.

Former Dilley Mayor Mary Ann Obregon was also indicted on two counts of vote harvesting.

Former Pearsall Mayor Petra Davina Trevino was indicted on one count of vote harvesting.

Frio County Texas Judge Rochelle Lozano Camacho was booked on Friday and charged with three counts of vote harvesting during her 2022 primary campaign.

Back in early May, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the arrest of six individuals, including public officials in Frio County, for participating in an illegal vote harvesting scheme.

The individuals were arrested in early May except for the Frio County Judge Rochelle Lozano Camacho who was not processed at the time. Camacho later turned herself in to police and was charged with vote harvesting during her primary election. Camacho had been dealing with medical issues.

According to IJR, Judge Camacho campaigned on a message of “UNITY, MOVEMENT and PROGRESSION FOR FRIO COUNTY.”

Her sister, the county’s trustee, was also arrested in the vote-harvesting scheme.

According to IJR:

The charges stem from a multi-year investigation launched in 2022 after Camacho’s opponent in the Democratic primary runoff, Mary Moore, filed a complaint, San Antonio-based ABC affiliate KSAT reported. Moore accused Camacho of hiring a longtime Democrat operative to gather mail ballots, complete applications, and even drive voters to polling locations. She allegedly paid them between $1,500 and $2,500. Camacho allegedly targeted elderly voters in a Pearsall, Texas subdivision, Newsweek reported. One of Camacho’s partners in the scheme reportedly concealed ballots under her shirt and used multiple vehicles to avoid detection from investigators.

The Texas Attorney General’s website reported:

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the indictments and arrests of six people, including several public officials, for election crimes related to a vote harvesting scheme in Frio County. “The people of Texas deserve fair and honest elections, not backroom deals and political insiders rigging the system. Elected officials who think they can cheat to stay in power will be held accountable. No one is above the law,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office will continue to work with Frio County District Attorney Audrey Louis to protect the integrity of our elections.” In August 2024, Attorney General Paxton’s Criminal Investigation Division executed multiple search warrants in Frio, Atascosa, and Bexar Counties as part of a multi-year election integrity investigation into credible allegations of vote harvesting. On May 1, 2025, Frio County District Attorney Audrey Louis and the Election Integrity Unit of the Office of the Attorney General presented a criminal vote harvesting case to a grand jury in Frio County. The grand jury returned true bills for the following indictments: Frio County Judge, Rochelle Camacho: 3 counts of Vote Harvesting

Former Frio County Elections Administrator, Carlos Segura: 1 count of Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence

Pearsall City Council, Ramiro Trevino: 1 count of Vote Harvesting

Pearsall City Council, Racheal Garza: 1 count of Vote Harvesting

Pearsall ISD Trustee, Adriann Ramirez: 3 counts of Vote Harvesting

Alleged Frio County Vote Harvester, Rosa Rodriguez: 2 counts of Vote Harvesting Each suspect was arrested on May 2, 2025, with the exception of Rochelle Camacho, who was processed at a later date.

This past week, nine more officials and individuals were indicted in the Frio County ballot harvesting scheme, including a former candidate for the Texas House and two former mayors!

