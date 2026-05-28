This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Ben Kew

The daughter of the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro is doing little to quell rumors that Justin Trudeau is her biological half-brother.

Speculation has abounded for years that the former Canadian Prime Minister is the biological son of Castro because of their younger resemblance and the close relationship his mother was said to have had with him.

During NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich Tonight, Castro’s exiled daughter, Alina Fernandez, was brought on to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Cuba and the potential threat of military action.

However, Pavlich ended the conversation by asking about the possible Trudeau connection.

“For years, we’ve heard rumors that Justin Trudeau, the former prime minister of Canada, could be your half-brother. What do you think about it?” she said.

“The only thing I can say is that his mother used to visit the country very often,” Fernandez responded with a wry smile.

“Well, that may be a tell then,” Pavlich responded. “I guess that’s a half-answer.”

“Yes,” said Fernandez.

“Do you plan to call him and maybe find out?” Pavlich followed up.

“No, no,” Fernandez said. “If he wants, he’s welcome but I won’t, I won’t. I think he keeps that to himself, and you have to respect that.”

The claim was promoted by President Trump back in 2024, who wrote in his Save America Book that Trudeau’s mother was “somehow associated” with Fidel.

“A lot of people say that Justin is his son,” Trump wrote. “He says that he isn’t, but how the hell would he know!”

Yet the conspiracy still has one massive hole that remains unexplained.

Canadian government records show that the first official visit Pierre and Margaret Trudeau took place in 1976, five years after Justin was born.

This means that unless Margaret had made unreported trips to Cuba before their first visit, any chance of a whirlwind romance is an impossibility.

There is also the fact that Justin bears at least some resemblance to his supposed father, Pierre, who led Canada for over two decades across two separate terms in office.

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