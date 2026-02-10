This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

A high school wrestler joined unDivided with Brandi Kruse last week to detail her horrifying match where she faced off against a biological male without being told ahead of time that her opponent was transgender.

According to the student-athlete, 16-year-old Kallie Keeler of Washington, the guy forcefully shoved his fingers into her vagina in the middle of the wrestling match.

Keeler’s mother filmed the moment her daughter looked over in horror as the male opponent allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Keeler told Kruse during the podcast that she reported the finger-shoving incident to her coach, believing at that time she had just competed against another female.

Next, “a different coach from another school” approached Keeler and let her know the opponent was a biological male.

“The Puyallup (WA) School District is accused of burying her complaint – now there’s now a criminal investigation,” Kruse wrote on social media.

