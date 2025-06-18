This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Robert McGreevy

Dr. Paul Offit, a member of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) vaccine committee, called Sunday for families of pregnant women with COVID who “suffer severely or die” to sue the federal government based on lack of the vaccine.

Offit, who sits on the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), made the comments after criticizing Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for instructing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to stop recommending the COVID-19 vaccine for pregnant women and children.

“What you’d like to see is you would like to see what is inevitable happening, which is that a pregnant person gets COVID, suffers severely or dies and then there’s a lawsuit against the federal government,” Offit said Sunday in a YouTube video.

“‘I couldn’t get this, I couldn’t afford the vaccine and I couldn’t pay for it and my insurance company wouldn’t pay for it, and my doctor was scared to give it and now, you know, I’ve suffered,'” Offit continued, pantomiming a pregnant woman suffering from COVID.

Offit clarified the remarks as a mistake and “terribly misstated” and said the word “great” was “misplaced” in an email to the Daily Caller.

“What I meant to say is, should this unfortunate event happen, it would be important for it to serve as a rallying cry to seek justice for women who might be deprived of this vaccine,” he told the Daily Caller.

Offit called a potential legal fight over such a case “an obviously winnable lawsuit” in the video.

“Which is that every other country considers this to be a high-risk condition. We don’t. ‘You made it much more difficult for me to get this vaccine and I’m going to sue you for it,'” he continued, once again pantomiming a hypothetical pregnant woman.

Offit has been a fierce adversary to Kennedy Jr., harshly criticizing many of his policies towards vaccines.

However, Offit has been willing to buck early orthodoxy towards policies like vaccine mandates.

Unlike many of his colleagues, he was more willing to count prior infection with COVID-19 towards vaccine mandates, he told the Daily Caller News Foundation in March.

“People were angry that they were mandated to take a vaccine despite having been naturally infected. They were saying ‘I’m protected, why am I being forced to get this to go out in public?’ And that was true, frankly, you were protected against severe disease,” Offit told the DCNF.

Offit also called for “mass vaccination events” in December 2020, a stark contrast to Kennedy Jr.’s rhetoric at the time.

The Daily Caller reached out to HHS for comment but did not hear back by time of publication.

Copyright 2025 Daily Caller News Foundation

