The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
weedom1's avatar
weedom1
13m

The mRNA COVID jabs themselves are a Black Box because the FDA doesn't know what's in them. Because of this, they should not be on the market at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brenda Ping's avatar
Brenda Ping
1h

This makes me so angry!! mRNA should be banned! Now they won’t even add a black box??? F-k Pfizer! Now FDA is continuing to kill us!! Wrong decision!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture