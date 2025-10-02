Editorial credit: Joey Sussman / Shutterstock.com

This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Derek VanBuskirk

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) cut decades-long ties with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Wednesday following the group’s inclusion of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) in its “Center on Extremism.”

“James Comey disgraced the FBI by writing ‘love letters’ to the ADL and embedding agents with an extreme group functioning like a terrorist organization and the disgraceful operation they ran spying on Americans,” FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital. “That was not law enforcement, it was activism dressed up as counterterrorism, and it put Americans in danger.”

“That era is finished. This FBI formally rejects Comey’s policies and any partnership with the ADL,” Patel continued.

Former FBI Director Comey made consistent and public remarks as far back as 2014, according to Fox Digital.

Comey said in 2017 the ADL was “not only educating” the FBI, but also working with the bureau to “build bridges in the communities [they] serve,” the outlet reported.

This follows the ADL’s classification of Charlie Kirk’s conservative movement TPUSA, whose founder was assassinated in September, as an “extremist group,” according to Fox’s report.

The ADL classified TPUSA as having links to “a range of right-wing extremists and has generated support from anti-Muslim bigots, alt-lite activists and some corners of the white supremacist alt-right,” according to Fox.

A deleted X post from the ADL in 2019 said TPUSA “is a right-wing student group whose leaders & activists have made multiple racist or bigoted comments & have been linked to a variety of extremists.”

The ADL is over 100-years-old, and it claims its mission is to combat “antisemitism, extremism, hate and bigotry, discrimination and injustice” through advocacy, education and legal action, according to its website.

It previously had a “Glossary of Extremism” on its website, which categorized and defined different groups involved in what the ADL deemed extremist. Screenshots circulating online showed TPUSA’s page under the ADL’s “Center on Extremism.”

The ADL officially announced the termination of its glossary Tuesday, saying it would “retire the Glossary effectively immediately.”

“[A]n increasing number of entries in the Glossary were outdated. We also saw a number of entries intentionally misrepresented and misused,” the statement said.

“ADL has deep respect for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and law enforcement officers at all levels across the country who work tirelessly every single day to protect all Americans regardless of their ancestry, religion, ethnicity, faith, political affiliation or any other point of difference,” the ADL said in a statement sent to the Daily Caller. “In light of an unprecedented surge of antısemitism, we remain more committed than ever to our core purpose to protect the Jewish people.”

