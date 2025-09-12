This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hoft

The FBI and local Utah Law Enforcement released new video of the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s murder.

The suspect left palm impressions when he dropped off the building and foot prints. He was wearing Converse shoes.

The killer runs across the campus and into a local neighborhood.

He was carrying a backpack.

Here is the video released tonight by the FBI and local officials.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share