The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SH's avatar
SH
2h

🎉👏🏻🎉🙌🏻🎉👏🏻🎉🙌🏻

(Though I’m not holding my breath for people like Ruby Freeman to go to prison!)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture