Update (1520ET):

“Signal-Gate” continues to erupt out of Minneapolis, as the organizational structure or command-and-control nodes of left-wing activists operating within encrypted messaging apps were infiltrated and exposed on Sunday, revealing that on-the-ground pressure campaigns against federal agents were highly coordinated and, according to some experts, exhibit characteristics of a “low-level insurgency.”

“We’re investigating. As soon as Higby put that post out, I opened an investigation on it. If that leads to a break in the federal statute or a violation of some law, then we are going to arrest people. They should be worried. If they broke the law, you should be worried,” FBI Director Kash Patel told Benny Johnson this afternoon.

Patel is referring to citizen journalist Cam Higby’s bombshell report on infiltrated Signal chats linked to left-wing groups in Minneapolis that are acting as a shadow revolutionary force against the federal government’s deportation operations targeting criminal illegal aliens.

What is especially concerning is that the federal government was unable to identify the command-and-control communication structures behind these pressure campaigns in the sanctuary city, while citizen journalists were the ones who ultimately uncovered the bombshell.

What appears to be unfolding in Minneapolis, particularly following the emergence of “Signal-Gate“ on Sunday via citizen journalists on X, extends well beyond any conventional protest activity. The evidence so far suggests coordinated pressure campaigns against federal agents exhibiting characteristics of a low-level insurgency, with direction, tasking, and information flow routed through encrypted messaging apps, implying an organized command-and-control structure functioning as a shadow revolutionary force.

What’s more, former Tim Walz campaign adviser Amanda Koehler, as well as Minneapolis City Council Member Aurin Chhowdhry, have allegedly been identified as a key figures in the now-leaked Signal group chat.

Koehler has gone dark, deleting social media accounts and making her website private.

The group even had a ‘Signal Chat Guide’ advising anti-ICE protesters:

The Signal chat was exposed by journalist Cam Higby, who published a bombshell report on Sunday after infiltrating multiple groups across Minneapolis with the stated aim of tracking federal agents and impeding, assaulting, or obstructing their operations. The report sparked a wildfire across X overnight.

Higby’s reporting unleashed a rapid mobilization of citizen journalists, including accounts such as 0HOUR1, who began mapping what appears to be an organized command-and-control network of left-wing activists behind the groups.

Higby suggested that left-wing activist networks are leveraging local residents as force multipliers in coordinated pressure campaigns against federal agents, forming pressure campaigns that one military analyst characterized as “What’s unfolding in Minneapolis right now isn’t ‘protest.” It’s low-level insurgency infrastructure, built by people who’ve clearly studied the playbook.”

NGO expert Asra Q. Nomani at Fox News reported late Sunday:

The encrypted Signal messages obtained by Fox News Digital in real time show that anti-ICE “rapid responders” were actively tracking, broadcasting and summoning “backup” around federal agents outside Glam Doll Donuts on Nicollet Avenue, where the shooting happened. Local “rapid responders” made at least 26 entries into a database called “MN ICE Plates” in the critical hours before and after the killing, documenting the license plate numbers and details of alleged ICE vehicles they claimed to see around Nicollet Avenue.

This highly organized Signal group even managed to track journalist James O’Keefe, as well as quickly obtain his cellphone number, and threatened the journalist with violence...

Besides tracking and deploying anti-ICE pressure campaigns against federal agents like guerrilla-style warfare tactics through the messaging app, the group was also building a list of federal vehicle license plates stored in a database, 0HOUR1 revealed this on Sunday.

What was a Reuters reporter doing in the group?

By late Sunday afternoon, after Higby published the Signal chats on X and citizen journalists flooded the groups, exposing highly organized internal targeting plans, the revolutionaries appeared to panic.

Fleeing to Cuba? And we’ll revisit this possible reason shortly.

First, Eric Schwalm, a retired U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret who held the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4, offered his assessment of events unfolding in Minneapolis.

Schwalm described the command-and-control dynamics operating within left-wing activist Signal groups as a form of “low-level insurgency infrastructure,” noting it appears to be created by individuals who have clearly studied and internalized the insurgency playbook.

Schwalm continued:

As a former Special Forces Warrant Officer with multiple rotations running counterinsurgency ops—both hunting insurgents and trying to separate them from sympathetic populations—I’ve seen organized resistance up close. From Anbar to Helmand, the pattern is familiar: spotters, cutouts, dead drops (or modern equivalents), disciplined comms, role specialization, and a willingness to absorb casualties while bleeding the stronger force slowly. What’s unfolding in Minneapolis right now isn’t “protest.” It’s low-level insurgency infrastructure, built by people who’ve clearly studied the playbook. Signal groups at 1,000-member cap per zone. Dedicated roles: mobile chasers, plate checkers logging vehicle data into shared databases, 24/7 dispatch nodes vectoring assets, SALUTE-style reporting (Size, Activity, Location, Unit, Time, Equipment) on suspected federal vehicles. Daily chat rotations and timed deletions to frustrate forensic recovery. Vetting processes for new joiners. Mutual aid from sympathetic locals (teachers providing cover, possible PD tip-offs on license plate lookups). Home-base coordination points. Rapid escalation from observation to physical obstruction—or worse. This isn’t spontaneous outrage. This is C2 (command and control) with redundancy, OPSEC hygiene, and task organization that would make a SF team sergeant nod in recognition. Replace “ICE agents” with “occupying coalition forces” and the structure maps almost 1:1 to early-stage urban cells we hunted in the mid-2000s. The most sobering part? It’s domestic. Funded, trained (somewhere), and directed by people who live in the same country they’re trying to paralyze law enforcement in. When your own citizens build and operate this level of parallel intelligence and rapid-response network against federal officers—complete with doxxing, vehicle pursuits, and harassment that’s already turned lethal—you’re no longer dealing with civil disobedience. You’re facing a distributed resistance that’s learned the lessons of successful insurgencies: stay below the kinetic threshold most of the time, force over-reaction when possible, maintain popular support through narrative, and never present a single center of gravity. I spent years training partner forces to dismantle exactly this kind of apparatus. Now pieces of it are standing up in American cities, enabled by elements of local government and civil society. That should keep every thinking American awake at night. Not because I want escalation. But because history shows these things don’t de-escalate on their own once the infrastructure exists and the cadre believe they’re winning the information war. We either recognize what we’re actually looking at—or we pretend it’s still just “activism” until the structures harden and spread. Your call, America. But from where I sit, this isn’t January 2026 politics anymore. It’s phase one of something we’ve spent decades trying to keep off our own soil.

Meanwhile, they’re back at it...

Well, well, well ...

The key informational gap citizen journalists face is who exactly is providing the organizational know-how required to coordinate these operations across Minneapolis via encrypted messaging platforms. There are reports that Antifa, government officials, gang members, journalists, and others were in the group, but the structure observed is well-disciplined, scalable, and purpose-built to disrupt federal deportation operations. We’ve told readers that Minneapolis has been a testbed for revolution, with tactics likely to be deployed across sanctuary cities nationwide.

This suggests involvement by socialist or Marxist-aligned NGOs, raising another question about the origin of their training. One plausible origin is Cuba, as outlined in earlier reporting:

And this:

DataRepublican writes, “SIGNALGATE Donor List Available for Download; Politicians and Foreign Leadership Confirmed?”

If this movement is assessed as a communist revolutionary effort, and if the seasoned special forces expert is viewing it as more of a “low-level insurgency”, then the current characterization as a civil rights protest or democratic activism is a misdiagnosis of the actual threat - one that we’ve labeled is a color-revolution-style operation being waged from the left-wing NGO sphere against President Trump.

The big question is why mainstream Democratic leaders have remained largely silent as left-wing revolutionaries operate within their party under the guise of “democracy” or whatever the most trending cause is. The mobilizing narrative has shifted repeatedly, from George Floyd to pro-Palestinian activism, and now to anti-ICE. Just wait until spring; the revolutionaries want chaos - and Democrats are completely fine with this.

Remember what retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn stated in late November:

Maybe it’s time...

