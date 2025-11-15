This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

Tucker Carlson has rekindled the fuse surrounding the mystery of Thomas Crooks, the man who tried to take out President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania last year.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Carlson stated on Thursday that the FBI lied about Thomas Crooks and was engaged in a massive cover-up, which would be revealed in a documentary the next day.

“The FBI told us Thomas Crooks tried to kill Donald Trump last summer but somehow had no online footprint,” Carlson alleged. “The FBI lied, and we can prove it … Story tomorrow.”

He then released a 34-minute video on Friday morning.

WATCH:

“Thomas Crooks came within a quarter inch of destroying this country, and yet, a year and a half later, we still know almost nothing about him or why he did it. That’s because, for some reason, the FBI, even the current FBI, doesn’t want us to know,” Carlson said.

In the video, Carlson goes on to claim that Biden’s and Trump’s FBI have hidden critical details not only regarding Crooks’ motivations behind the attack, but also his supposed sudden political shift detailed in his social media history.

Carlson said an anonymous user obtained access to Crooks’ alleged YouTube account, showing he went from being a die-hard Trump fan to a deranged Never-Trumper. The posts were from 2019 to 2020.

“It was an amazing transformation,” Carlson remarked.

But Crooks’ violent fantasies persisted, according to Carlson. In August 2020, he allegedly called for carrying out “terrorism-style attacks” to take down the government.

“Perhaps but Trump won in an upset victory in 2016 and could do the same again, either way I believe the outcome will be irrelevant,” Crooks supposedly wrote.

“So here you have a volatile, troubled, possibly mentally ill young man with a long record of espousing violence in public. The FBI clearly knew he existed,” Carlson explained.

Carlson’s 34-minute also included never-before-seen footage from Crooks’ Google Drive account of him dry-firing a handgun in his bedroom.

Hours following Carlson’s report, FBI Director Kash Patel issued a response on X. He denied Carlson’s allegations, including the agency’s alleged lies about Crooks’ social media accounts and stated that the would-be assassin acted alone.

Over 480 FBI employees were involved in the Thomas Crooks investigation. Employees conducted over 1,000 interviews, addressed over 2,000 public tips, analyzed data extracted from 13 seized digital devices, reviewed nearly 500,000 digital files, collected, processed, and synchronized hundreds of hours of video footage, analyzed financial activity from 10 different accounts, and examined data associated with 25 social media or online forum accounts.” The FBI’s investigation into Thomas Crooks identified and examined over 20 online accounts, data extracted from over a dozen electronic devices, examination of numerous financial accounts, and over 1,000 interviews and 2000 public tips. The investigation, conducted by over 480 FBI employees, revealed Crooks had limited online and in person interactions, planned and conducted the attack alone, and did not leak or share his intent to engage in the attack with anyone.

