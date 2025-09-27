This article originally appeared on Infowars and was republished with permission.

The FBI has fired a group of agents who were pictured kneeling at a George Floyd protest in 2020.

Three sources who spoke to Reuters said that between 15 and 22 agents were fired on Friday. An unspecified number of those who were fired “took the knee” at the protest, which took place in Washington DC .

The gesture was widely criticized as a clear sign of the politicization of the Bureau, but defenders of the agents said they did it in order to “ease tensions between protesters and law enforcement,” after officers fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters near the White House.

Despite the furious response to photographs of the officers kneeling, the FBI’s then-Director Christopher Wray determined that they had not violated FBI policies.

The FBI Agents Association issued a statement on Friday saying it “strongly condemns today’s unlawful termination of more than a dozen FBI Special Agents;” however, it made no mention of the cause of the firings.

The organization also criticized FBI Director Kash Patel for “weakening the Bureau” by firing “skilled agents.”

“Patel’s dangerous new pattern of actions are weakening the Bureau because they eliminate valuable expertise and damage trust between leadership and the workforce, and make it harder to recruit and retain skilled agents—ultimately putting our nation at greater risk,” the organization said.

Earlier this year, the Bureau’s leadership decided to reassess the kneeling incident, and agents who were involved were reassigned, in what was widely seen as a series of demotions.

The Justice Department has said it is reviewing the conduct of around 1,500 agents for their role in politicized behaviour and misconduct, including investigations of President Trump.

Last month, two senior FBI agents were fired for resisting attempts to gather names of agents who worked on cases related to events at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.

