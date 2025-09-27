The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
12m

Under the Hatch Act, FBI agent communications are more restricted than regular Feds. This includes restrictions on public statements supporting platforms or making posts on social media, and coordinating with a partisan group. It is thus important to avoid the appearance of bias. Kneeling to join with a violent Marxist group they were there to watch showed they were biased for the group they were watching, which is bad for the FBI. Being neutral would have served to not incite the group.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture