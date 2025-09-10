This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Cristina Laila

An individual suspected of assassinating Charlie Kirk has been taken into custody, according to the FBI.

The killer has not been identified.

“The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody. Thank you to the local and state authorities in Utah for your partnership with @fbi,” FBI Director Kash Patel said on Wednesday afternoon.

We will provide updates when able.

“We have a person of interest in custody…That is not George Zinn,” Law enforcement said.

WATCH:

According to law enforcement, Charlie Kirk’s assassin was “dressed in all dark clothing” and a single shot came “potentially from a roof.”

WATCH:

Footage Shows Someone Running Across Roofs Moments After Charlie Kirk Assassination

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

A shocking new video has surfaced that shows an alleged shooter running above the roof after the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

According to the New York Times, UVU spokeswoman Ellen Treanor confirmed that Kirk was struck by gunfire from a shooter positioned at the Losee Center, a building roughly 200 yards away from where Kirk was addressing students.

X user Chris Hardman posted a video that showed a man ducking on the roof just moments after Charlie Kirk was shot.

WATCH:

“Just got sent this video from UVU….it appears the shooter was on the roof. I’m told from who sent it to me that this was right before everything happened.”

Another clip appears to corroborate this claim. Footage shows an individual sprinting across the rooftop of the Losee Center just moments after Kirk was gunned down.

WATCH:

A report from Deseret News stated that the suspect is not yet in custody. The university had previously announced that a suspect was in custody.

Utah Valley University spokesperson Scott Trotter confirmed in a statement:

“On September 10, 2025, at 12:20 p.m., a single shot rang out in the quad near the food court on the Utah Valley University Orem Campus as Mr. Charlie Kirk began speaking at his planned rally. We can confirm that Mr. Kirk was shot, but we do not know his condition. The suspect is not in custody. Police are still investigating. The campus is closed for the rest of the day.”

John Solomon told Steve Bannon that while details are still emerging, early indications suggest Charlie Kirk’s assassination may have been a calculated professional hit.

WATCH:

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share