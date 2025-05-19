This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

The newly appointed FBI leadership under Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino has ignited a firestorm across conservative circles after publicly backing the official narrative that Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide — AND brushing off explosive concerns about the shocking assassination attempts on President Donald Trump.

During a tense Fox News appearance with Maria Bartiromo, the two Trump allies, celebrated as Deep State slayers, parroted the same discredited government line that patriots have fought against for years.

During the interview, Bartiromo asked Patel and Bongino about Patel’s recent Senate testimony, where he was grilled by Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) about Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

Kennedy asked, “Did Jeffrey Epstein hang himself or did somebody kill him?”

Patel’s response was, “Senator, I believe he hung himself in a cell in the Metropolitan Detention Center.”

When Bartiromo challenged Patel, noting that “people don’t believe it,” Patel leaned on his experience as a public defender and prosecutor.

Maria Bartiromo:

You said Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide. People don’t believe it. Kash Patel:

Well, I mean, listen, they have a right to their opinion. But as someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor, who’s been in that prison system, who’s been in the Metropolitan Detention Center, who’s been in segregated housing—you know a suicide when you see one. And that’s what that was. Dan Bongino:

He killed himself. Again, you want me to… I’ve seen the whole file. He killed himself.

WATCH:

Infowars host Alex Jones expressed his disapproval of Patel and Bongino’s claims, labeling them as “bullshit.”

Jones wrote:

“Overall, I think Kash Patel and Dan Bongino are doing a great job, but on this claim that Epstein’s death is not a cover-up I call bullshit. EPSTEIN confirmed a suic*de? Maria sits down with FBI’s Kash Patel and Dan Bongino, who claim Epstein did, in fact, commit suic*de. Now, let’s get into why people do not believe this theory. Number one, Maurene Comey, Fmr. disgraced FBI Dir. James Comey’s daughter was in charge of Epstein’s alleged suic*de investigation, which isn’t a good start, and Maurene allegedly lost the jailhouse CCTV tapes as a result of a technical error. Then on top of the “lost/erased tapes,” through a “technical error,” both security guards “fell asleep,” who were supposed to be watching Epstein’s cell, who was on 24hr surveillance for suicide watch which is standard procedure in every jail and being a high-profile prisoner. There are rumors and a video you can search which claims nitrous oxide was used to knock the guards out, which then Epstein was taken out by another individual. Others claim the guards were paid not to talk. Either way, for the tapes to mysteriously go missing or erased and to have not one, but TWO guards both fall asleep coincidentally, the odds of both of these happenings to occur at the same time in the same place are astronomical. We know the Comey’s are corrupt. James Comey just sent out a dogwhistle to have our sitting president assassinated. Why do you think he would do that? What is Comey, the Clintons, and the Obamas all have to hide? Are you paying attention to Trump’s recent posts? Are you starting to connect the dots? Remember, there are no coincidences. Do you think they’re telling the truth? What do you think really happened to Epstein?”

Epstein was housed in the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), a facility known for its stringent security measures. Yet, on the night of his death, multiple protocols were inexplicably breached:

Guards assigned to Epstein’s unit reportedly fell asleep and failed to perform mandatory checks for approximately three hours. They later falsified records to cover up their negligence.

Two cameras positioned outside Epstein’s cell malfunctioned that night, and a third camera’s footage was deemed unusable.

Epstein’s cellmate was transferred the evening before his death, leaving him alone, contrary to standard procedures for inmates at risk.

The New York City medical examiner concluded that Epstein died by suicide via hanging. However, Dr. Michael Baden, a renowned forensic pathologist hired by Epstein’s family, observed the autopsy and noted injuries more consistent with homicidal strangulation, including fractures of the hyoid bone and thyroid cartilage.

Equally shocking were Bongino’s comments dismissing concerns about assassination attempts on President Trump.

Bongino: You know what, Maria? Kash is not kidding. We've been personally briefed extensively on every single detail, nugget, and tendril of this case. One is actively in court right now, so out of respect for the case, it's probably more appropriate that I stay quiet on that. However, I'm not going to tell people what they want to hear—I'm going to tell you the truth. And whether you like it or not is up to you. If there was a big, explosive “there” there—given my history as a Secret Service agent and my personal friendship, as the Director does, with the President—give me one logical, sensible reason we would not have [told you]. If you can think of one... there isn’t. In some of these cases, the “there” you're looking for is not there. I know people... I get it. I understand. It’s not there. If it was there, we would have told you.

WATCH:

This is a stunning reversal from Bongino’s previous whistleblowing on Secret Service failures. Just last year, he blew the lid off the culture of corruption in the Secret Service.

Thomas Crooks was able to do the following on July 13:

Flew a drone over the Pennsylvania fairgrounds and got aerial footage of the rally layout on the day of the event – including 2 hours before Trump took the stage.

Got a range finder through security.

Evaded law enforcement officers from several different state, local and federal agencies.

Somehow ‘climbed’ up on a roof with his rifle 450 feet away from Trump, bear crawled to the perfect vantage point as bystanders alerted police and was still able to take 8 shots at Trump.

Parked a vehicle full of explosives near the Trump rally

Crooks was able to walk around the premises after Snipers took a photo of him looking suspicious.

A sniper located in the second story window was only 40 feet away from Crooks and didn’t neutralize him.

Trump was still able to take the stage after Crooks was pegged as suspicious by Secret Service.

Meanwhile, new court documents were released that reveal would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh was in talks to purchase a Stinger Missile to take out Trump here in the US.

A Stinger missile reportedly costs from $119,000 to $120,000. A Stinger missile costs anywhere from $50,000 to $80,000 on the black market.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the court documents reveal that Routh was communicating with someone he “believed to be a Ukrainian with access to military weapons.”

AD: Feel like something’s off—but don’t want to deal with the hassle of a doctor’s visit?

Global Healing offers Paratrex I and Paratrex II, formulated with herbs traditionally used to support deep internal cleansing and microbial balance.

Paratrex I helps prep your system and kickstart the detox process.

Paratrex II supports a cleaner internal environment and encourages optimal drainage pathways.

Get one or both for 10% off with Coupon Code VFOX.

—> Paratrex I

—> Paratrex II

NOTE: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

DISCLOSURE: This ad contains affiliate links. I may earn a small commission if you purchase through them, at no extra cost to you.

The Gateway Pundit questioned at the time, “It sounds like Routh was holding talks with a federal operative?”

And, Routh and his associate were talking about assassinating Trump in July 2024 in Pennsylvania!

Thomas Matthew Crooks attempted to assassinate Trump in Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share