Guest post by Cullen Linebarger

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino revealed shocking information Thursday morning that the FBI under James Comey had intentionally mishandled and hidden evidence from the American public in a secret room, and the contents would soon be known to the public.

During an appearance on Fox and Friends, Bongino shared his takeaways from his new job, detailed the decision to reopen multiple Biden-era investigations of ‘significant public interest,’ and responded to Comey’s post threatening to assassinate Trump. Towards the end of the interview, Bongino then broke news that could soon send Comey to prison.

While discussing the remaining Comey loyalists in the FBI building, Bongino announced that the FBI had discovered an ENTIRE ROOM was full of mishandled and hidden evidence from the Comey years.

He went on to say that the FBI is working to declassify the documents, and once that occurs, the public will be shocked at what they learn.

WATCH:

TRANSCRIPT:

BONGINO: Wait ’til you read this stuff that’s coming out. JONES: Does he (Comey) still have loyalists in the building…You guys are finding boxes that are hidden. How does that happen in the bureau? BONGINO: We were there a couple of weeks, and luckily, there were people up there who grabbed us by the arm and said, ‘Thank you for being here.’ There are people there who are really horrified at what happened. There was a room and we found a lot of stuff. A hidden room. I wouldn’t call it hidden, but hidden from us, at least, and not mentioned to us. We found stuff in there, and a lot of it’s from the Comey era. A lot of stuff is from the Comey era, and we are working our damndest to declassify…Once that gets done, and you read some of the stuff we found, you’re going to be stunned.

