Dr. Christine Grady, the wife of former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci, was fired Tuesday along with others at the National Institutes of Health, reports claim.

Grady, a prominent bioethicist at the NIH, was one of 10,000 employees cut from their positions as part of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s efforts to clean up and reform agencies under the US Department of Health and Human Services umbrella this week.

Despite thousands of jobs being axed, Politico suggested Grady was politically targeted by RFK as retaliation for her husband’s work during the Covid-19 pandemic, claiming he personally “signed off on the firing” according to four “people familiar with the matter.”

Additionally, Kennedy “reassigned at least three of Fauci’s longtime colleagues at the National Institutes of Health,” according to Politico.

“Our hearts go out to those who have lost their jobs,” RFK wrote on X Tuesday, adding, “But the reality is clear: what we’ve been doing isn’t working.”

“We must shift course. HHS needs to be recalibrated to emphasize prevention, not just sick care. These changes will not affect Medicare, Medicaid, or other essential health services,” he wrote.

“This overhaul is about realigning HHS with its core mission: to stop the chronic disease epidemic and Make America Healthy Again. It’s a win-win for taxpayers, and for every American we serve.”

