This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Margaret Flavin

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, recently released diary entries, Tony’s Diary Package, from former White House COVID advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci that show a bizarre, yet characteristic, obsession with fame, even as the death toll from the pandemic grew.

The diaries were public as part of the committee’s ongoing oversight investigation.

Senator Paul shared a series of statments X about the diary and the release, “My investigation uncovered that Anthony Fauci kept a diary. What he wrote privately and what he told the country are two different stories. Today I’m releasing his entries from December 2019 through December 2022.”

“While publicly posturing as a champion of science, he was privately directing his staff to destroy federal records. This is a blatant violation, a betrayal of the public trust, and further proof that Fauci engaged in a coverup from the very beginning of the pandemic. I’m going to ask him about this when he goes under oath this Wednesday.”

In one entry, Fauci writes that during a White House Task Force meeting in the Situation Room, President Trump publicly praises him as “really a famous guy… the smartest, knowledgeable and outstanding persons he knows.”

He records being “surprised and very pleased” and “stunned and impressed” by the reactions of deputies, despite the meeting’s topic being evacuations, quarantines, and rising case numbers.

After congressional briefings amid discussions of expanding quarantines and a Public Health Emergency declaration, Fauci notes praise such as from former Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA) calling him a “national hero” and saying she “felt safe in his arms.”

Fauci also tracked growing media profiles and public gratitude, including noting positive media profiles from Politico and The New York Times, as well as an “amazing outflow of thanks from hundreds of people.”

He describes feeling “pretty safe” due to public adulation while cases surge.

On March 10, 2020, Fauci wrote, “For better or worse, I am becoming an international celebrity. Calls from all over the world.”

In late March–April 2020 entries, Fauci highlighted examples of the ‘adoration’ coming his way even as more and more Americans died and the elderly were trapped in away from loved ones.

He notes stories about “grandmothers who have crushes,” petitions for him as “Sexiest Man Alive,” coverage of his college basketball career, SNL spoofs, bobbleheads, fan merchandise (ie. beers named after him), an Instagram Live with celebrities like Steph Curry, and public “thirst”/fandom described in outlets like The Atlantic.

Senator Paul subpoenaed Fauci in June 2026 after Fauci backed out of a prior voluntary agreement to appear. The session is expected to focus on COVID-19 origins, gain-of-function research funding, related records, and other issues from Fauci’s time as NIAID director.

He is scheduled to testify on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET at a public hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Copyright 2026 The Gateway Pundit

Share