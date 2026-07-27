The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Alecia Lynn's avatar
Alecia Lynn
2h

Dark triad narcissist love harming others and getting famous, rich and powerful at the same time. Distruction delights them. They feed off of chaos. They must destroy light. Very Evil People.

Learn to discern good/light from evil/darkness.

Love conquers all evil.

Shalom

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Occam's avatar
Occam
2h

Wait, you mean power corrupts?

Crazy

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