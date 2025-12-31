This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Leena Nasir

Fans are bashing “Stranger Things” online, calling the Season 5, Volume 2, episodes a “woke cringe” disappointment.

The episodes dropped on Christmas, and negative reactions have since flooded social media. Most of the criticism centered around a scene in “The Bridge” where Will, played by Noah Schnapp, comes out as gay.

“OMG, they actually went full on woke cringe mode in episode 7 of season 5?! THIS 💩 RUINS SHOWS AND MOVIES, STOP IT!!” one user wrote.

Media personality Jon Root took to X to vent his frustrations over the series.

“Woke ruins EVERYTHING…” he wrote.

“Netflix decided to RUIN their most popular show of all-time, Stranger Things, by focusing their final season on Will coming out as a homosexual, promoting the propaganda that Will’s superpowers are because he’s ’embraced his sexuality’ & the villain telling Will that his friends won’t like him if they find out he likes dudes…”

Root scolded the streaming giant, saying, “The majority of America is sick of this LGBTQ nonsense in shows & movies. Enough.”

Another angry viewer wrote, “Netflix is still pushing the make everyone gay agenda. So sick of this. STRANGER THINGS – one of the best shows. Season 5 episode 7 – Will buyers comes out as gay. 2 episodes left in the series. What a fucking joke, added no context to the show.”

Others chimed in to say, “Stranger Things is the ultimate woke slop,” and one person used all caps to emphasize their anger over the direction the series decided to take.

“FUCK STRANGER THINGS. FUCK THE DUFFER BROTHERS. FUCK NETFLIX. BUNCH OF WOKE PIECES OF SHIT. RUINED 8+ YEARS OF WORK BY REVEALING THAT GAY SHIT,” user ZSPN Sports wrote on X.

The latest season is now among the lowest rated on Rotten Tomatoes, when compared to the previous four seasons of “Stranger Things.”

The “Stranger Things” finale is slated to air on New Year’s Eve.

