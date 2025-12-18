The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Occam's avatar
Occam
5h

Well, if she believes she doesn't deserve what she's getting, she's stupid.

Most likely, she's so corrupt that the idea of being punished doesn't make any sense to her.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture