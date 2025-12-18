This article originally appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jason Cohen

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis erupted on Wednesday while testifying before a special Georgia Senate committee scrutinizing her prosecution of President Donald Trump.

Judge Scott McAfee agreed to toss the racketeering case in November after the prosecutor who inherited Willis’ beleaguered effort pushed him to take it off “life support.”

During her testimony, Willis accused members of the Georgia Senate Special Committee on Investigations of “trying to intimidate [her] for five years” and said “threats” against her had made it impossible to live in her own home during that time.

“You all want to intimidate people from doing the right thing. And you think that you’re going to intimidate me,” Willis said. “You all have been trying to intimidate me for five years, which is why I have not been able to live in my house for five years because the N-word has been written on my house. Thousands of threats have come to my office.”

“And instead of doing some legislation —” she continued before a senator appeared to try to interrupt her. However, Willis refused to be interrupted.

“When someone says something inflammatory that you know is going to cause them to be the victims of crime, you ought to do something about it,” she said. “But you see, I’m not [Republican Georgia Rep.] Marjorie Taylor Greene. I ain’t going to quit in a month because somebody threatens me. I took an oath to do the right thing. People came into my community and committed a crime, and I indicted them. And rest assured, if someone else comes in my community and commits a crime, I will indict them again.”

Lawmakers established the special committee in January 2024 to examine allegations of “various forms of misconduct” against Willis regarding her prosecution of Trump and other individuals for pushing to overturn the 2020 presidential election outcome in Georgia, according to CBS News. Willis defied a subpoena in September 2024 to testify to the committee about her alleged misconduct.

Defense attorneys sought to disqualify Willis in January 2024 for granting her romantic partner, Nathan Wade, a “lucrative” contract to work on the case, asserting she improperly benefited when he took her on vacations. She falsely asserted she paid all the special prosecutors working on the case the identical hourly rate, but contracts first reported by the Daily Caller News Foundation showed she gave Wade a higher rate than Georgia’s leading racketeering expert.

The Georgia Supreme Court upheld a ruling disqualifying the district attorney from the case in September.

