During the never ending ‘Orange man bad’ protests outside the White House, a woman stood on the podium and summed up the mindset of deranged leftism.

It’s anyone’s guess as to what this protest is specifically against, there’s signs about ‘trans troops’ and a woman with bright red hair and a t-shirt saying “Fuck Trump” carrying a sign saying “Veterans Bow to No King.”

Whatever, it doesn’t even matter.

The woman in the footage declares that while she isn’t promoting violence for one second, because leftists would nevvvvvvver do that, if President Trump isn’t removed from office “there will be violence.”

Just wow.

Not promoting violence, but there will be violence if we don’t get our deranged way.

It perfectly encapsulates their insane outlook.

What happened to the sanctity of ‘Democracy’?

They are so ensconced inside their bubble world that they don’t understand their words have consequences.

I’m not promoting violence but get me the manager over here right away or there will be violence.

While these deranged idiots screech forever, there are a million other weirdos out there doing this sort of thing and much worse:

The face of the tolerant left.

