This article originally appeared on Jon Fleetwood’s Substack and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jon Fleetwood

The U.S. government has officially confirmed what many have been warning about for years: jets are spraying particles that linger in the sky, spread for hundreds of kilometers, change the weather, and heat the Earth.

A newly released document titled “Contrails Research Roadmap 2025,” published by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), NASA, and NOAA, lays out plans for “routine, system-wide contrail management” by 2050.

Now, to be clear, the government isn’t calling these “chemtrails.”

They refer to them as “contrails,” but what they describe in this document is functionally the same thing people like me have been reporting on for years.

Jets spraying substances that linger in the sky, alter the weather, and affect temperature on the Earth—whether intentional or not, this is an admission of widespread atmospheric manipulation, dressed up as a side effect rather than a deliberate operation.

According to the government document itself, there are two types of persistent contrails that can last for hours to days and have significant impacts on the atmosphere:

Persistent Non-Spreading Contrails

These “can remain visible and retain their linear features for hours to days.”

The document explains they “form in ice supersaturated regions of the atmosphere and are likely to be more impactful than short-lived contrails.”

The agencies even admit they are “easily identified from the ground and satellites as being formed from aviation activity.”

Screenshot from FAA.gov taken March 10, 2025

Persistent Spreading Contrail Cirrus

These contrails “form in ice supersaturated regions of the atmosphere and can last for hours to days.”

The document explains they “are characterized by their tendency to widen and spread, eventually covering areas that can span several hundred kilometers.”

Because of their long lifespan and massive coverage area, they are “likely to have the most significant impact on the atmosphere.”

The government openly states that “contrail cirrus can be difficult to distinguish from naturally occurring cirrus clouds.”

This means the sky above us is being artificially modified on a scale few imagined, and they admit it’s difficult to tell what’s natural anymore.

Screenshot from FAA.gov taken March 10, 2025

These Contrails Heat the Earth

According to the document, these persistent contrails have a “significant net warming impact on the global climate.”

In fact, their contribution to heating the planet is on par with the cumulative CO2 emissions from all aviation since the dawn of the jet age.

The agencies confirm that contrail cirrus clouds exert what is known as “effective radiative forcing”—trapping heat in the atmosphere.

The report admits that the overall worldwide effect of these persistent contrails is warming.

Key Excerpts from the Document:

“Persistent non-spreading contrails can remain visible and retain their linear features for hours to days.”

“Persistent spreading contrail cirrus... can last for hours to days. They are characterized by their tendency to widen and spread, eventually covering areas that can span several hundred kilometers.”

“Because of their longer lifetime and wider geographical extent, contrail cirrus are likely to have the most significant impact on the atmosphere.”

“The global net ERF for contrail cirrus clouds today is positive and of a similar magnitude to that from the cumulative emissions of aviation carbon dioxide (CO2).”

Bottom Line

For years, anyone who pointed out that jets were spraying particles that lingered in the sky was dismissed.

Now the U.S. government admits these emissions not only stay in the sky for days, but they also spread, cover vast areas, and alter the weather.

They also reveal that these contrails are formed from the engine emissions of modern jets, which include particulates like soot, sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides, and even spent lube oil.

These emissions create ice particles that form and maintain these artificial clouds.

The government is no longer denying it.

And they’re openly planning to expand and manage these operations by 2050, a task that will “require sustained investment in research and development activities,” according to the FAA document.

Copyright 2025 Jon Fleetwood

