The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

Did you know that high blood pressure is a SYMPTOM, not a cause of arterial damage?

There’s no evidence that aggressively lowering BP actually saves lives.

Meanwhile, BP meds have a lot of nasty side effects, including falls, kidney failure, sexual dysfunction… and even death.

Keep reading as I unpack

’s truthful insights on blood pressure and the data that shatters the narrative.

Every day, more people are slapped with a hypertension diagnosis—the most common form of chronic disease.

But

just unleashed data that obliterates the mainstream narrative—and everything we thought we knew about blood pressure.

It turns out, 25% of hypertension diagnoses are flat-out wrong.

Bad measurements.

Wrong cuff sizes.

Stress at the doctor’s office—or “white coat hypertension.”

Minor things causing big problems. With millions of people being labeled “sick” when they’re not.

And being put on drugs they don’t need.

And it gets worse…

90–95% of all high blood pressure cases are labeled “essential” hypertension.

That’s a fancy (and misleading) way of saying: We don’t know what’s causing it.

So they put you on meds to lower your BP without ever identifying and treating the root cause.

To make matters worse, there’s no solid evidence that aggressively lowering blood pressure prevents heart attacks or even extends your life.

In fact, the benefits are so small, they’re barely measurable.

But the side effects? Those are very real.

Blood pressure meds increase the risk of:

• Falls and fractures

• Fainting

• Kidney damage

• Vision loss

• Sexual dysfunction

• Chronic fatigue

• Stroke

• And yes… even death

This isn’t healing. This is harm.

Before even considering taking drugs, perhaps we should have a better understanding of why blood pressure even goes up in the first place.

When circulation is impaired, blood can’t get where it needs to go.

Your body basically starts working harder to survive.

It’s not a malfunction. Your body is adapting. It’s keeping you alive.

High BP isn’t the cause. It’s the effect.

Instead of listening to the signal and getting to the bottom of what is causing poor blood flow, we cover it with a bandaid.

We drug the signal.

We call it “hypertension.”

We act like the blood pressure itself is the problem.

That’s like covering a smoke alarm with a pillow while not putting out the fire.

Or sticking your fingers in your ear when someone is telling you something you need to know.

Here's what they don’t tell you:

Hardening of the arteries, sludged blood, and vessel damage all increase pressure in the system.

The body fights back by raising blood pressure to keep organs alive.

Cutting BP too low can actually make things worse.

One of the most overlooked factors is zeta potential—an almost completely unknown concept.

Zeta potential is the electrical charge that keeps your blood flowing freely.

When it drops, blood starts clumping—causing blockages, inflammation, and pressure spikes.

Our bodies depend upon the constant circulation of fluids—so clumping can be a big problem.

So, what lowers your zeta potential?

• Aluminum (in food, medications, and vaccines)

• Spike protein

• Poor sleep

• Chronic inflammation

• Lack of movement

• Processed salt

• Dehydration

• Aging kidneys

All things we can address fairly easily.

And here’s the kicker:

Some of the worst blood clumping has been observed in patients with high BP—but the root problem isn’t pressure…

It’s sludge in the blood.

Fix the flow, and the pressure often corrects itself.

Scientists figured this out a century ago.

It was concluded that “blood sludging” was the root cause of many illnesses.

But instead of addressing it, Big Pharma pushed meds that mask the symptoms—and created new problems, of course.

Who wants to bet some of those new problems led to being prescribed even more drugs?

A massive, decade-long study of 17,000 people in the UK found that blood pressure meds barely reduced heart attacks and didn’t lower overall death rates.

And a 2009 Cochrane review showed almost zero benefit for lowering BP below 140.

Just more side effects. And lifelong customers.

So, why the push?

Why tell the public that high blood pressure is deadly—even when the data says otherwise?

Because BP is easy to measure.

Because drugs are easy to sell.

And because fear is a great marketing tool.

Sound familiar?

And just like statins, they kept lowering the “normal” threshold…

So more people would qualify as sick.

More people would be scared.

And more people would need a prescription—for life.

That’s not an over exaggeration. Roughly 60 million American adults are on BP lowering drugs.

It’s a business model. Not medicine.

What happens when you give these drugs to the elderly?

Falls skyrocket.

Confusion sets in.

Kidney failure becomes common.

Vision fades.

One study found a 131% increased risk of serious falls from BP meds alone. 😳

And when blood pressure drops too low, it becomes dangerous.

That’s why ICU doctors panic when BP hits 90/60 or lower—organs start dying from lack of blood.

And yet we’re handing out blood pressure meds like candy.

Meanwhile, simple, powerful, free fixes get ignored or even criticized:

• Walk daily

• Get sunlight

• Sleep well

• Hydrate properly

• Use real salt

• Manage anxiety

• Try earthing or grounding

• Eat clean, mineral-rich foods

No profit in that. Just good health.

The truth is…

Most people don’t have a blood pressure problem.

Some have a circulation problem.

Others have a lifestyle problem.

And almost all of them seek help from a “health care” system that refuses to look at root causes.

And that’s by design.

We’ve been sold a lie.

High blood pressure is not the disease.

It’s a signal—your body’s call for help.

The real scandal isn’t that millions are medicated.

It’s that the root causes are never even addressed.

If you’ve been told you need BP meds for life…

Ask questions.

Get multiple readings.

Check both arms.

Look deeper.

Get a second opinion.

Because treating the number without treating the cause…

Could be your biggest mistake.

High blood pressure isn’t the disease.

It’s the signal.

It’s your body screaming for help.

Don’t just mute the alarm.

Find the fire.

Listen to your body.

