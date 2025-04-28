The following information is based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details have been streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

In the early 1990s, major media outlets openly reported on the connection between Prozac, suicide, and murder.

The public was warned that SSRIs could trigger mass violence.

But then, in 1997, everything changed.

What happened? And why did the media go silent?

Before we continue: if you’re reading this but not following me, you’re already falling behind on critical updates. I post important new reports every day. Subscribe now to stay sharp and informed.

Big Pharma gaslit the world for decades.

They said SSRIs are the silver bullet. They said they didn’t cause psychotic violence. Mentally ill people were just already dangerous.

But hidden clinical trial data, black-box warnings, and bone-chilling real-world cases tell a completely different story.

The truth is, SSRIs are not just correlated with violence—they cause it.

The FDA fought tooth and nail to block warning labels for SSRIs.

Only after mass public pressure and mountains of evidence did a suicide warning finally get added—proving some level of causation.

But as @MidwesternDoc's report details, they knew the truth all along.

midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-evidence-ssri-antidepressants

SSRIs like Prozac, Zoloft, and Paxil don’t just block serotonin—they hijack the brain’s reward system. It’s a lot like cocaine.

After Prozac hit the market in 1988, the FDA received 39,000 adverse event reports.

Really significant things like suicides, psychosis, and murders.

And that was only the beginning.

With so many red flags after it hit the market, you would have expected Prozac to be pulled.

If not to protect people by regulating drugs, what exactly is the FDA for?

They’ve tried to hide the evidence, but the truth is: Mass shootings and SSRIs are heavily intertwined.

There’s a clear pattern in mass shootings.

Whenever a shooter’s medical history becomes public, psychiatric drugs are almost always involved—and it’s usually SSRIs.

But after Big Pharma started buying up media ads in 1997, those details somehow got buried.

You’ve seen the claims and the memes connecting mass shooters to SSRIs. You’ve probably seen the way the media responds. And maybe you’ve believed them.

But the truth is clear. It’s not a conspiracy theory—it’s a coverup.

SSRIs quietly reprogram normal people into ticking time bombs by triggering something called akathisia.

Akathisia is a torturous state of inner restlessness and suicidal rage.

Yikes.

Clearly, akathisia is no joke.

It’s so unbearable that people describe it as feeling "possessed" or attacked by "dark forces."

Patients under akathisia often commit acts of suicide or homicide—and some even have no memory of the events afterward.

And this is apparently okay according to the FDA.

Watch this heartbreaking video of David Carmichael who killed his 11-year-old son while on SSRIs. He is now an outspoken critic of the drugs.

Multiple court cases have exposed pharmaceutical giants like GSK and Pfizer.

Internal documents revealed they knew their drugs caused violence and suicide.

And what did they do? They hid it from the public.

Juries have even found them liable for murder.

But the drugs have stayed on the market anyway.

If you were prescribed a medication that may make you commit suicide or homicide… would you want to be warned?

I think the answer is obvious.

’s report reveals that clinical trials showed SSRIs caused psychotic violence (ie. suicides) but the industry hid the evidence until lawsuits revealed the truth.

Here are some real examples from real lawsuits:

Donald Schell, aged 60, took Paxil for only 48 hours before killing his family and himself. For the very first time, a jury found a pharma firm liable for deaths caused by antidepressant use.

Kurt Danysh, who had no history of violence and was inappropriately prescribed Prozac, shot and killed his own father after 17 days of taking the drug. In 1996, Kurt was convicted of murder.

But then, in 2004, it was exposed that Eli Lilly hid data that Prozac can cause violent behavior. After 24 years of hard work, Kurt was finally released from prison.

Kim Witczak had a wrongful death, failure to warn lawsuit against Pfizer after her husband killed himself after taking Zoloft for 5 weeks. After filing the lawsuit, Pfizer sent investigators out to snoop into Kim’s private life. They even talked to her neighbors.

In Canada, a judge ruled that Prozac led to the murder of a teen at the hands of his 16-year-old friend.

And what did the FDA do with all of this evidence? They covered it up.

They gaslit parents, buried warnings, ignored rampant trial fraud, and stonewalled Congress.

It’s basically the same playbook they ran during COVID.

Mass shooting after mass shooting shows the pattern:

Columbine shooter: SSRIs

Red Lake, Minnesota shooter: An unusually high SSRI dose

Wahluke, Washington: SSRIs that cause hallucinations

Parkland shooter: psychiatric meds

Nashville shooter: psychiatric meds confirmed

And many, many more.

In the 1990s, school shootings suddenly shifted from rare to frequent. The timeline overlaps with the introduction of SSRIs into the US market.

And yet the media's silence grows louder with every tragedy.

For a glimpse into what some of these shooters may have experienced, watch this video of Cory Baadsgaard who took a loaded rifle to school after developing SSRI-induced hallucinations.

And it's not just shootings.

Thousands of akathisia-driven murders and suicides have happened quietly across the country.

And many others taking the drugs who don’t become violent have felt as though they’re slowly losing their minds. It’s a terrifying thing to experience.

Victims and families were left ruined while Big Pharma raked in $17 billion a year off SSRIs alone.

Unfortunately, stopping SSRIs can be very challenging and even deadly.

If you're on an SSRI, never stop suddenly.

Withdrawal can be catastrophic—leading to severe depression, psychosis, or violent behavior.

Tapering off very slowly under expert care is absolutely critical.

Big Pharma and your doctor probably never told you that part. And they probably don’t mind that their patients (or should I say customers) struggle and often fail to quit.

SSRIs are a billion-dollar weapon of mass destruction.

These drugs are not only harmful but have directly caused psychotic violence, including mass shootings.

The FDA helped cover it up.

The media silenced the victims.

And once again, the price was paid in blood.

How many more need to die before we stop putting profits over people?

Thanks for reading! This information was based on a report originally published by A Midwestern Doctor. Key details were streamlined and editorialized for clarity and impact. Read the original report here.

For a deeper dive into what modern medicine has overlooked—or intentionally buried—check out these other eye-opening reports by A Midwestern Doctor:

The Forgotten Cancer Cure Hiding in Plain Sight

Why Do Vaccines Cause Autism?

What’s The Healthiest Water To Drink?

While you’re at it, give A Midwestern Doctor a follow. No one brings more research, clinical insight, or historical context when it comes to exposing the health myths we’ve all been fed. This is easily one of the most valuable accounts you’ll ever follow.

If you haven’t subscribed to this Substack yet, take a moment to read what some of the most powerful voices in the medical freedom/truth movement have to say:

“The Vigilant Fox has been putting in a lot of work to create a news platform that shares the stories we want to hear about and brings attention to the most important things to know about. If you want a daily newsfeed in alignment with our ...”

– A Midwestern Doctor, The Forgotten Side of Medicine

“The Vigilant Fox absolutely is on top of things. We must support our fighters, and the Fox is fighting with truth.”

– Tom Renz, Tom Renz’s Newsletter

“Excellent capture of key video presentations on evolving pandemic science.”

– Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)