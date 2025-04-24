This is the face of the man ruining @CommunityNotes for everyone on the 𝕏 platform.

It's none other than the team lead himself—@_jaybaxter_.

He’s been covering up a massive scandal inside Community Notes for well over a year.

And once you hear about it, it’ll make your blood boil.

Jay Baxter. Community Notes Founding ML Lead. Image via Baxter’s X page .

Just so you know, I don’t think Jay likes me. He just BLOCKED me for raising serious concerns.

The system is being weaponized to target conservatives and critics of pharma.

And there’s one account that stands out as the worst offender.

I’ll show you exactly who that is below.

In case you’re not familiar, Community Notes is X’s crowdsourced fact-checking system, designed to add context to misleading or disputed posts. Rather than relying on centralized moderators, it lets approved contributors from across the political spectrum suggest and rate notes.

When a proposed note reaches enough consensus from ideologically diverse users, it can be publicly added beneath a tweet. The goal is to promote transparency and balance—but as I’m about to show, the system is vulnerable to manipulation, harassment, and bias.

Meet the second player in this story: a Community Notes contributor who goes by the name “Enterprising Desert Raven.”

This user has long carried a reputation as a shameless Big Pharma shill.

But what you’re about to learn goes far beyond that.

“Enterprising Desert Raven”—let’s call him EDR for short—isn’t just one account spamming notes on posts he doesn’t like. This individual—or possibly a small team—is a full-blown sock puppet army, aggressively posing as individual “fact checkers” across at least 16 separate accounts.

Main Accounts:

https://x.com/i/communitynotes/u/enterprising-desert-raven https://x.com/i/communitynotes/u/resplendent-cedar-osprey https://x.com/i/communitynotes/u/dazzling-cactus-warbler

More:

https://x.com/i/communitynotes/u/energetic-lemon-dipper https://x.com/i/communitynotes/u/enjoyable-boulder-bluejay https://x.com/i/communitynotes/u/lovable-sand-cockatoo https://x.com/i/communitynotes/u/thoughtful-pecan-towhee https://x.com/i/communitynotes/u/nice-spring-mockingbird https://x.com/i/communitynotes/u/gracious-sunlight-starling https://x.com/i/communitynotes/u/patient-lemon-pelican https://x.com/i/communitynotes/u/jovial-apricot-gull https://x.com/i/communitynotes/u/jolly-branch-mallard https://x.com/i/communitynotes/u/interesting-kiwi-jay https://x.com/i/communitynotes/u/enjoyable-autumn-stork https://x.com/i/communitynotes/u/mindful-peachtree-canary https://x.com/i/communitynotes/u/discerning-daylight-turkey

Credit to @CommunityNotes user Exquisite Ocean Owl for compiling this list.

The two main accounts are “Enterprising Desert Raven” and “Resplendent Cedar Osprey”—and as you can see, the type of posts they go after are very similar

Notice that my page, @WallStreetApes, @Goddeketal, @MJTruthUltra, @Liz_Churchill10, and more are heavily targeted here.

https://x.com/i/communitynotes/u/enterprising-desert-raven

https://x.com/i/communitynotes/u/resplendent-cedar-osprey

Don’t believe these accounts are connected? I’ve got the receipts.

I’ve captured screenshots of this coordinated scheme using the exact same sources and similar language to force in a “fact-check” by flooding a single post with notes.

Here’s Example 1: EDR and “Resplendent Cedar Osprey” each drop three of the exact same sources in the same note, pushing the same argument.

Enterprising Desert Raven = Resplendent Cedar Osprey

Need another example? Here you go.

In this post, these two accounts use THREE of the exact same sources AGAIN. What are the odds of that happening organically?

I showed you that Enterprising Desert Raven = Respondent Cedar Osprey. Now, I will show you that Enterprising Desert Raven = Mindful Peachtree Canary.

Two of the same sources, similar arguments—all on the same post.

But wait, there’s more. Now I will show you that the account I just connected to EDR (Mindful Peachtree Canary) is also connected to Dazzling Cactus Warbler.

Two of the same sources—almost the exact same argument.

Here’s my favorite screenshot: FOUR Enterprising Raven-linked accounts swarming the same post.

Three of the four use the exact same sources. And remember—we’ve already tied Resplendent Cedar Osprey directly to EDR.

Enterprising Desert Raven = Resplendent Cedar Osprey = Gracious Sunlight Starling = Cool Clay Osprey.

So that’s six sock puppet accounts I just exposed with a handful of screenshots. But remember, the known list stretches to at least sixteen accounts.

Main Accounts:

Exquisite Ocean Owl writes, “Coordinating multiple Community Note accounts to spam notes on a post is platform manipulation & against X terms of service. It artificially boosts the probability of a single note getting approved.”

https://help.x.com/en/rules-and-policies/authenticity

So, where does Mr. Jay Baxter come in? Simple—this abuse of Community Notes has been happening almost since day one, and @_JayBaxter_ has done absolutely nothing to stop it.

See a brief history of targeted harassment here:

https://x.com/chrislittlewoo8/status/1748792947259113509 https://x.com/chrislittlewoo8/status/1749164085315289181 https://x.com/carl_jurassic/status/1778273687050863077 https://x.com/carl_jurassic/status/1778262192212562427 https://x.com/Phoenix2A_1980s/status/1778271428237815854 https://x.com/goddeketal/status/1846363488555344120 https://x.com/goddeketal/status/1869128085737726193 https://x.com/FnqSilver/status/1773679270264484070 https://x.com/thelmal80490925/status/1797768559541776475 https://x.com/thelmal80490925/status/1796887639716401257 https://x.com/DschlopesIsBack/status/1749614232738377801

And when you call him out or ask why he’s refusing to stop the abuse—he BLOCKS you. He just did it to me. He did it to @Goddeketal. He does it to anyone who dares to raise concerns about the exploitation of Community Notes.

But the story goes even deeper.

To protect the weaponizing of notes and keep people silent, Enterprising Desert Raven has a track record of intimidating people and threatening to shut down their accounts to keep them quiet.

“Let’s see how long your account lasts.”

On Wednesday, Enterprising Desert Raven (EDR) even issued a veiled death threat against X user @Liz_Churchill10 to be “put down” via a community note.

@Goddeketal caught it via screenshot.

Realizing his massive blunder, EDR quickly deleted the Community Note—likely after getting chewed out by Community Notes lead @_JayBaxter_.

Then, he scrambled to cover his tracks by noting @Goddeketal’s post, claiming he never wrote that using two of his many Community Notes accounts.

But other contributors in the know weren’t buying it, and they called him out instantly.

I’ve even heard horror stories that Enterprising Desert Raven has sent PACKAGES to people’s doorsteps—as a twisted way to intimidate them and say, “I know where you live.”

What we’re dealing with here is a guy who’s been abusing the Community Notes system basically since day one—amassing an army of 16+ sock puppet accounts to mass-flag and “fact-check” any narrative he doesn’t like.

And when you confront him, he resorts to intimidation and retaliation, threatening to get your account deleted and, allegedly but believably, tracks you down and sends packages to your doorstep as a scare tactic.

And on the other hand, you have a massive trail of complaints about this user, and a Community Notes leader who flat-out IGNORES the problem and BLOCKS you when you bring it up.

That alone tells you everything you need to know. @_JayBaxter_ either in on the scheme or is perfectly fine letting it happen.

I fear nothing will change until there’s a new Community Notes lead.

@ElonMusk, @LindayaX, @Safety, @CommunityNotes—I’m calling on you to fix this.

You have a rogue agent inside your company, and he needs to be removed—now.

To quote EDR: “It’s time to take out the trash.”

