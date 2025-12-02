STORY #1 - A leaked FDA memo has confirmed what officials spent years denying, and the implications are chilling. For the first time, senior regulators admit COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children.

The shocking disclosure comes from Dr. Vinay Prasad, now leading the FDA’s Center for Biologics, who says career safety staff identified at least ten child deaths directly tied to vaccination and warned the true total is “certainly an underestimate.”

Internal FDA reviews show deaths long buried in VAERS were likely connected, and Dr. Robert Malone called the memo “a revolution” in global vaccine policy. Prasad says the agency ignored early myocarditis signals, pushed doses on low-risk kids, and may have harmed more than it protected.

The narrative is cracking in real time. With ACIP meeting this week, what comes next could redefine the entire vaccine program.

Watch the full report for the details they never wanted public.

#ad: A lot of people feel uneasy about crypto because it sounds complicated. But what’s really driving interest isn’t speculation—it’s frustration. People are tired of watching their savings lose value while traditional plans crawl.

That’s why more Americans are turning to crypto and BlockTrustIRA. You don’t have to trade coins or learn charts. The system does the work—analyzing the market, protecting your downside, and helping your savings grow at a pace stocks can’t match.

All you have to do is live your life while your portfolio grows.

Learn more at DailyPulseCrypto.com and schedule your free consultation with a crypto expert today.

Schedule Your Free Consultation

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

STORY #2 - Minnesota is staring down what may be the biggest government scandal in its history, and every trail now leads directly to Governor Tim Walz.

More than 480 DHS employees are accusing his administration of helping cover up a sprawling Somali immigrant fraud network that siphoned over $1 billion in taxpayer funds.

Insiders say Walz brushed off early warnings, then retaliated against anyone who tried to expose what was happening. Staff describe political pressure, threats, and coordinated interference designed to bury evidence while the fraud expanded in the open.

All of this follows years of cases involving Somali community members stealing COVID funds, bribing jurors, and funneling American tax dollars overseas as officials looked away.

Minnesotans want answers. The only question now is who gets held accountable, and when.

Watch the full report for what whistleblowers say is about to break wide open.

#ad: Digital ID could soon decide whether you can work, board a flight, move freely, or even access your own bank account.

Genesis Gold Group is pushing back with a free Digital ID Resistance Wealth Guide that lays out the real risks we’re all facing.

This guide breaks down how you can say no to your digital prison, and it explains how physical gold and silver help you maintain your financial freedom by keeping a portion of your savings outside the system.

Digital ID is already here, and it’s rolling out fast. Get your free Digital ID Resistance Wealth Guide now at DailyPulseGold.com before it becomes part of everyday life.

Claim Your Free Resistance Guide

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

STORY #3 - New Zealand whistleblower Barry Young returns to court on December 11, and the outcome could determine whether anyone in the Commonwealth is allowed to expose government wrongdoing.

His case has become a global test of transparency, accountability, and the public’s right to the truth.

Young was the sole administrator of New Zealand’s pay-per-dose vaccination database. When he saw a sharp rise in deaths following COVID vaccination, he released anonymized data with zero personal identifiers because the public deserved answers.

Analysts like Steve Kirsch said the data showed one death per 1,000 doses, while others warned the real toll may be far higher. For doing this, Young was raided, arrested, and dragged through nearly two years of legal warfare.

Now prosecutors want to deny him whistleblower status by saying he lacked “expert credentials,” even though their own expert never examined the full dataset. If they win, it becomes a model for silencing whistleblowers worldwide.

Watch the full report to see why December 11 could change everything.

#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?

Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.

Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.

Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@Zeee_Media and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

Share