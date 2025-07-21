Image credit: Gage Skidmore, Flickr

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Jim Hᴏft

The U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary has released a scathing statement exposing the FBI’s utter failure—if not outright refusal—to properly investigate Hillary Clinton’s illegal use of a private email server during her time as Secretary of State.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed that the newly declassified “Clinton annex”—an appendix to the DOJ Inspector General’s 2018 report—shows that James Comey’s FBI deliberately ignored key evidence, stonewalled Congress, and prioritized politics over national security.

Grassley confirmed that the document, declassified at his request by Trump-appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, reveals how FBI brass—including Comey, McCabe, and disgraced agent Peter Strzok—buried damning evidence, including thumb drives with highly classified information that could’ve blown the lid off the Clinton-Obama cover-up.

WHAT THE FBI COVERED UP:

Thumb drives containing sensitive data tied to the State Department, Congress, and even President Obama himself were seized… and then ignored.

An FBI memo recommended further searches, but the bureau leadership squashed the probe.

Intelligence reports indicated coordination between then-DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz and operatives from the Soros-funded Open Society Foundations to suppress the investigation.

The FBI failed to pursue leads that the Obama administration intentionally derailed the Clinton probe to protect her 2016 candidacy.

#ad: Tired of probiotics that do nothing? You’re not alone. Most are weak, overhyped, and barely survive your stomach acid.

Global Healing’s Ultimate Probiotic is built differently.

With 36 powerful probiotic strains and 100 billion CFUs per serving, this formula is stacked to help your gut, digestion, and immune system actually thrive.

Try it for yourself at GlobalHealing.com. Use Coupon Code VFOX for 10% off.

Individual results may vary. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

Try Global Healing's Ultimate Probiotic

DISCLOSURE: This is an affiliate link. I may earn a commission if you make a purchase here, at no additional cost to you.

“I’m making the “Clinton annex” public today so the American people have all the facts. Senator Johnson and I have requested this document’s declassification together since 2020, and President Trump, Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and others finally got it done. Thank you for your dedication to transparency,” Grassley wrote.

Copyright 2025 The Gateway Pundit

Share