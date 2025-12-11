What’s coming won’t feel like a war.

But when it lands, you’ll realize everything familiar is gone.

A leaked draft of the new AI executive order reveals a sweeping plan to override state laws—using the DOJ to sue any state that dares to resist. That includes laws protecting children, banning deepfakes, or blocking digital ID systems.

You’re already living inside the digital prison. Most just haven’t noticed the walls going up.

AI is replacing judges, teachers, and even parents—while tracking everything you do. And now, they’re preparing to use federal funding to crush any state that pushes back.

This isn’t progress. It’s the infrastructure of obedience—and it’s quietly locking into place.

Technology is moving at the speed of light, and laws to make sure nothing impedes its development are being proposed on the daily, it seems. AI is disruptive technology. No one would deny that. But how disruptive it becomes, in our view, is about how much people are able to protect themselves against the disruptive elements.

Right now, the US is awaiting an executive order which could prevent any protections offered to humans—their jobs, their livelihoods, their communities, perhaps even their very lives. And perhaps what is less known is just how many people are opposed to the federal government engaging in federal preemption.

Joining us to discuss today is Joe Allen. This is his area of expertise, and we couldn’t think of a better person to speak to this issue than him.

Joe Allen kicked things off by exposing what the new AI executive order really is: not a fresh idea, but a rebranded push for “AI Amnesty”—a scheme Congress already rejected.

Only this time, it’s even more extreme.

Tucked inside the draft, he revealed, is language that would give the DOJ the power to sue any state that passes laws interfering with the federal AI agenda. That includes child protection laws, deepfake regulations, or transparency rules targeting Big Tech.

“It’s become even more aggressive, more combative,” he said. This isn’t a hypothetical threat to state sovereignty anymore—it’s right there in the fine print.

And if it passes, the consequences could be irreversible.

Watch the full interview here.

Then came the gut punch: while the U.S. government pushes an AI arms race narrative, it’s quietly selling top-tier AI chips to China.

Joe exposed the contradiction plainly. “We’re told this is about staying ahead of China,” he said, “but Trump just approved selling AI chips to China.”

The chips in question—H200s—aren’t ordinary processors. They’re high-end, military-grade components in the global tech war. “It’s absurd,” Joe said, that we’d turn around and hand them to the very country we claim to be racing against.

So while the federal government justifies sweeping power grabs in the name of national security, it’s simultaneously accelerating the rise of its greatest competitor.

Watch the full interview here.

That’s when the conversation turned to the push for age verification laws—a move Maria and Joe both called a Trojan horse for digital ID.

At first glance, it’s about protecting children. But beneath the surface, it’s a surveillance blueprint. “We’re not actually going to hold these companies accountable,” Maria said. “We’re going to impose further laws on law-abiding citizens.”

The result? A slow march toward a social credit system—one where everything you do is tracked, scored, and controlled.

Joe agreed, warning that centralized ID systems are never about safety.



“We cannot end up in a situation,” he said, “where you have a handful of companies tracking everything you do.”

Watch the full interview here.

The problem isn’t just that you’re being tracked, it’s who’s doing the tracking.

Maria and Joe turned their focus to Peter Thiel, a man who warns about global government and AI tyranny—yet his own company, Palantir, is helping build the very system he claims to oppose.

“It’s very selective,” Joe said. Palantir isn’t being deployed in China or Russia. It’s embedding in Western nations like the U.S., U.K., Israel, and Ukraine. “It bolsters national power,” he added—but not in a way that protects liberty.

That’s the real threat: not just surveillance itself, but a growing alliance between Big Tech and Big Government, led by the very people who say they’re here to stop it.

Watch the full interview here.

Joe ended the interview with a warning that was impossible to ignore: “You have to be ready to fight for a lifetime,” he said. “We’re up against this massive behemoth.”

This isn’t a quick political fight. It’s not about passing a single law or winning the next election. It’s a long-term struggle against a system that grows stronger every day.

AI is being used to construct something far bigger than most people realize—one that could swallow freedom, override state authority, and slowly chip away at the human connections that hold society together.

Still, Joe hasn’t given up. He urged Americans to stay informed, stay engaged, and push back before it’s too late. Because if we wait—if we allow the AI surveillance grid to fully lock into place—this won’t just be a legal battle. It’ll be a fight to reclaim the most basic kind of freedom: the right to choose how we live.

Not everyone will escape what’s coming. But enough people will wake up to carry the fight forward. And that’s the hope we hold onto.

Because as long as even a few of us keep fighting, freedom still has a chance.

Watch the full interview here.

Thanks for tuning in. If this information opened your eyes, don’t miss the full interview below, and be sure to share it with a friend.

We’ll be back tomorrow with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

Watch the full interview below:

