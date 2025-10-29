The next wave of mRNA tech is here—and AI may already be in the driver’s seat.

Dr. Jessica Rose warns that the same network behind controversial COVID research—funded by the Gates Foundation and tied to Ralph Baric—is now developing “computationally engineered” nanoparticle vaccines.

These new shots don’t just make spike proteins. They reprogram your cells to build synthetic nanoparticle structures inside your body—while artificial intelligence accelerates the design in ways no human could control.

She called it the next front in biological warfare and left a chilling warning: “The AIs might not need us anymore.”

What she said next will stop you in your tracks.

Dr. Jessica Rose has published an alarming article called Genetic Delivery of Computationally Designed Protein Nanoparticle Immunogens. It covers a new paper that was recently published in Science.

In a nutshell, the group that published the paper are backed by none other than the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Burroughs Wellcome Fund, Wellcome, and NIAID. And to make matters even more interesting, Ralph Baric is listed as one of the authors.

They are expanding on the dangerous mRNA technology, which doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon. In fact, they’ve created a new version of the MOD mRNA LNP experimental tech by adding genes that encode for nanoparticle construction.

What does all of this mean? Dr. Rose joins us to explain.

Maria opened the conversation by highlighting the Gates Foundation’s backing and Ralph Baric’s role in a new “computationally designed” vaccine study.

Dr. Rose warned that Baric’s involvement should raise major red flags, saying he’s “very implicated in the design of SARS2 itself.” Her concern was unmistakable.

The same players behind controversial COVID research are now driving another genetic experiment—this time under the name “nanoparticle immunogens.”

Her message was unmistakable: the architects of the last crisis may be building the next one, only now with technology even more powerful and potentially more dangerous.

Watch the full interview here.

Dr. Rose explained that this new “vaccine” pushes mRNA technology even further.

The modified code doesn’t just tell the body to produce the spike protein—it instructs it to build the nanoparticle structure itself, a synthetic framework that could fundamentally change how genetic material behaves inside human cells.

She warned that while it may sound like cutting-edge science, it opens a Pandora’s box of biological questions. What happens when the body begins assembling foreign scaffolds at a cellular level?

To Dr. Rose, it is unmistakable proof that biotech has crossed yet another line before ever addressing the damage from the first.

Watch the full interview here.

Next, Dr. Rose revealed one of the most shocking moments of the interview: Canada ordered the destruction of old COVID vaccine vials.

To her, this wasn’t a simple disposal—it was the deliberate erasure of vital evidence. Without those vials, she explained, scientists lose the ability to confirm or challenge contamination reports involving DNA fragments or SV40 sequences.

The frustration in her voice made her point impossible to miss: “We should have access to all of those vials,” she stressed.

According to Dr. Rose, the real danger lies not only in what we know, but in what’s being hidden from view.

Watch the full interview here.

At one point, the conversation turned extremely dark. Dr. Rose warned that artificial intelligence could soon become the next front in biological warfare.

She described how advanced language models are already capable of processing vast amounts of bioengineering data—and that “certain people” likely have unrestricted access to these tools.

The real danger, she said, isn’t just the bad actors behind the keyboards, but the AI itself. If it ever begins optimizing for its own efficiency or survival, humanity could be written out of the equation altogether.

“The AIs might not need us anymore,” she said. And she wasn’t laughing.

Watch the full interview here.

The interview ended on a powerful note. Dr. Rose called the medical industry “out of control,” urging people to reclaim their power and make their own choices.



Maria agreed, saying the mission now is to “convince people not to go near this stuff anymore.”

Dr. Rose stressed that structure itself isn’t the problem—monopolies are. If smaller, accountable innovators were free to compete, she said, we’d see better quality, lower costs, and a return to genuine science.

Her closing words carried real force: the cure for corruption is courage, and the power to fix what’s broken still belongs to us.

Watch the full interview here.

Thanks for tuning in.

We'll be back with another show tomorrow.

Watch the full interview below:

