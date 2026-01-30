You may have heard the U.S. cut ties with the WHO.

But that was never true.

Despite the public announcement, the Trump administration is still quietly working with the WHO, specifically on flu vaccines and pandemic coordination.

Just like when they claimed gain-of-function research had ended—only to aggressively keep funding it—the U.S. is still collaborating with the WHO.

The details paint a very dark picture.

Investigative journalist Jon Fleetwood has been digging deep into this topic. What he found changes everything.

Fleetwood opened the conversation by exposing a bait-and-switch at the highest levels of U.S. health policy.

Despite headlines claiming the Trump administration had cut ties with the World Health Organization, he revealed something very different beneath the surface. The U.S. was still in active talks with the WHO—specifically over flu vaccine collaboration—and CNN even confirmed HHS remained “in ongoing conversations” about it.

At the same time, half a billion dollars of U.S. taxpayer money was quietly funneled into a bird flu vaccine program, while federal agencies kept greenlighting gain-of-function experiments on influenza viruses.

“We’re creating the problem and the solution at the same time,” Fleetwood said, pointing to labs engineering viruses for increased transmissibility and immune escape, then using those very threats to justify pandemic planning and mass vaccination.

“Out of one side of their mouth they’re telling the American people that hey, we have totally withdrawn from the WHO… but if you look at what they’re saying out of the other side of their mouth, they’re still keeping ties… specifically with bird flu.”

Watch the full interview here.

From there, the discussion turned sharply to RFK Jr.—and a vaccine project many assumed he’d oppose.

Fleetwood criticized RFK’s involvement in a federally backed “universal” vaccine effort built on BPL technology, which, according to U.S. and European agencies, is “classified as carcinogenic.” The project was launched under Trump’s FDA and funded by Bill Gates. Moderna’s own scientists had already acknowledged that the underlying platform carried “unacceptable toxicity risks.”

Even though RFK had spoken out against mRNA, Fleetwood warned the alternative was just as dangerous. He called it the same COVID-era pattern, repackaged and repeated.

“They tell us one thing and they’re doing something else,” he said.

“I see these products as weapons that are harming people. What else do you call something that is a known carcinogen that we’re saying this is gold standard?” Maria added.

Watch the full interview here.

It only got darker from there.

Fleetwood revealed a WHO document that doesn’t just speculate about future pandemics—it guarantees them. “There will be influenza pandemics in the future,” it reads.

And there’s money behind the promise. During the COVID crisis, the WHO brought in nearly $8 billion, far exceeding its approved budget. Gates, now one of its largest funders, recently dropped another $54 million into Moderna’s avian flu vaccine.

Meanwhile, gain-of-function experiments continue in U.S. labs, and the WHO is building a global command infrastructure—complete with digital ID systems and centralized vaccine surveillance—to control the next pandemic cycle.

“They’re essentially promising us a pandemic… and the same people profiting from it are the ones creating it.”

Watch the full interview here.

Next, Fleetwood zeroed in on one of the most chilling parts of the entire system: the virus creation pipeline itself.

He pointed to a peer-reviewed study backed by NIAID where researchers engineered viral chimeras with “mammalian lethality.” By combining genetic material from bird flu, rabies, and other pathogens, they created what Fleetwood described as Franken-pathogens—viruses with new abilities to infect mammalian hosts, including humans.

Government officials insist gain-of-function research has ended. But Fleetwood said the science didn’t stop—it just got rebranded.

The most telling part? The very same official overseeing these experiments, Jeffrey Taubenberger, holds the patent for the vaccines meant to respond to the diseases his teams are helping create.

“They’re combining viruses… reprogramming rabies… and creating brand new chimeras that are lethal in mammals.”

Watch the full interview here.

As the interview came to the end, Fleetwood turned his attention to PCR testing and delivered what may have been the most unsettling revelation of all.

Specifically, he investigated the test being used to confirm Nipah virus cases. What he found was explosive: the forward primer in the Nipah PCR test—used globally by top agencies—matched human DNA sequences with 100% accuracy.

Using NIH’s own BLAST tool, Fleetwood demonstrated that someone could test positive for Nipah virus simply because the test is reacting to basic human genetic material. “Hundreds of perfect matches,” he said.

To double-check, he turned to an AI tool called Perplexity. Without prompting it with his own work, the AI independently identified the same flaw and even cited his Substack article as a source. It warned that the test had “human genome homology,” which could produce false positives.

He said this wasn’t limited to Nipah. Tests for COVID, bird flu, and measles show the same flaws. “So if these PCR tests are triggering on human genetics,” he asked, “how can they justify declaring a pandemic at all?”

Maria called the implications “insane,” especially when paired with digital ID. If flawed tests can trigger mass lockdowns, access to your rights could be revoked whether you’re sick or not.

“The PCR primer they’re using to detect Nipah also binds to human genetics… you can get a positive result from just being human.”

Fleetwood’s warning was clear: if the test itself is broken, the next “pandemic” won’t need a real outbreak—just the right excuse to flip the switch.

Watch the full interview here.

