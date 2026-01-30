The Vigilant Fox

User's avatar
American Citizen's avatar
American Citizen
3h

Very possible there are inside bureaucrats that lie and manipulate...it is very possible that Kennedy and Trump are not being made aware of what is really going on behind their backs...excellent article to bring this to light...forward to MAHA and MAGA (White House).

2 replies
Kevin Beck's avatar
Kevin Beck
2h

No matter how much the Trump administration bellows about getting the US out of WHO, it will never happen. We'll never get out of NATO, unless we declare war on Europe. We'll never get out of the United Nations, no matter how much any US politician yells about it. Those organizations are like glue: It sticks to you very easily, and it's hard to get off you.

11 more comments...

