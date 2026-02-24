Things are heating up fast in the Texas Governor’s race—and what happened over the weekend is raising eyebrows.

Turning Point USA publicly endorsed Governor Greg Abbott. Yes, that Greg Abbott—the one critics say failed to close the border under Joe Biden despite having the authority to do so, and in some cases may have even hindered efforts to secure it.

This is also the governor accused of signing off on legislation that would have created a de facto Digital ID in Texas by January 1st, 2026, had a law firm not successfully challenged it as unconstitutional. And despite that ruling, we’re now hearing the decision is being appealed—raising concerns that Abbott is still determined to push Digital ID forward.

But it gets worse.

Tyler Bowyer of Turning Point USA publicly dismissed what many see as the most viable challenger in the race: Doc Pete Chambers. The backlash was immediate and intense. So intense that “Tyler Bowyer’s dismissal fuels support for Texas outsider Doc Chambers” began trending on X.

Then things escalated.

Over the same weekend, Doc Pete Chambers’ social media pages were suddenly attacked. Supporters couldn’t see where he would be speaking. Event locations disappeared. Voters had no idea where to show up.

In the middle of a heated primary, cutting off a candidate’s communication with the public isn’t insignificant.

Some would call it tampering. Others would call it something even more serious.

If this were happening in any other high-profile race, every major outlet would be covering it.

Doc Pete Chambers joins us now to break down exactly what happened.

Maria set the tone immediately. She said they “basically called an emergency interview” after Doc Pete Chambers’ campaign was hit with what she described as serious attacks. The urgency was clear from the first sentence.

Chambers then laid out what happened. As his team was posting daily campaign locations, they were suddenly locked out of Facebook. They couldn’t log in. Supporters couldn’t see where he would be speaking. Voters wouldn’t know where to show up.

Then came the detail that shifted everything: another statewide campaign experienced the exact same issue at the exact same time.

At that point, it no longer felt like a glitch.

He said he activated what he called a military “net call,” switching to an alternate communications plan so supporters could manually spread event details and “stop the bleed.” In the middle of a heated primary, shutting down a candidate’s ability to reach voters doesn’t look random.

It looks deliberate.

Watch the full interview here.

Next, Maria dismantled the claim that Chambers “has no shot” at winning because he lacks establishment funding. She wasn’t buying it.

She pointed to the floods. When Texans were stranded, Chambers didn’t wait for institutional backing or campaign cash. He stepped in, organized rescue efforts, and coordinated resources with limited funds. He explained that relief money flowed straight to victims, including $1 million brought in by a supporter from North Carolina after Chambers had previously helped there.

That’s when he sharpened the argument. Nine other candidates are in the race against Abbott, yet only one is facing coordinated dismissal and public attacks.

He said they’re running “the most efficient campaign in the history of Texas,” and after the backlash, fundraising didn’t weaken. It exploded.

If he truly had “no shot,” none of this would be necessary.

Which is why his question lands the way it does: “Why are they not being attacked?”

Watch the full interview here.

The conversation quickly moved beyond campaign strategy and into something far more serious. Chambers stopped speaking like a politician and started speaking like someone who has seen conflict up close.

He described what he witnessed at the border not as random migration, but as a coordinated destabilization effort. He pointed to crossings from “120 different countries,” including Hezbollah and Hamas, and described NGOs functioning as proxies in what he called a “human osmotic wave.”

Then he made the ideological case. “These are all Marxist techniques,” he said, arguing the chaos is designed to overwhelm systems, fracture communities, and pit citizens against each other.

That’s when he delivered the line that defines his campaign: “If Texas falls, so goes the nation.”

He wasn’t speaking in slogans. He said he sees indicators, and that’s why he entered the race. In his view, the border isn’t just another issue on the ballot.

It’s the front line.

Watch the full interview here.

The focus then moved from policy to sacrifice.

While still wearing the uniform as a lieutenant colonel, he testified against the Department of Defense over vaccine mandates. He called the mRNA products “not safe nor effective” and described them as “an investment tool.” He didn’t dilute the language.

Then he dropped the line that turned rhetoric into reality: “I lost my job over it.”

He said he took that stand while deployed during one of the largest border operations in modern U.S. history. The consequences were real. Delayed pay. Retirement uncertainty. Professional fallout. But he made clear he saw it as a moral line that could not be crossed.

As he put it, “…there were people that were dying from that thing and I had to stop it.”

Agree or disagree with his position, the message is unmistakable. He is prepared to absorb personal consequences for what he believes is right.

Watch the full interview here.

When AI data centers came up, Chambers drew a line. He wasn’t rejecting technology. He was challenging how recklessly it’s being rolled out.

“We’ve outrun our headlights,” he said, warning that Texas is advancing faster than its infrastructure and environmental safeguards can support. He pointed to projections showing the Ogallala aquifer could be depleted by mid-century if water usage continues unchecked. For families who’ve farmed and ranched that land for decades, that isn’t policy debate.

It’s survival.

He suggested moving major facilities closer to the Gulf and relying on desalination powered by small nuclear reactors rather than sacrificing inland agriculture. Then he layered in another concern: Chinese battery components connected to the Texas grid.

Water. Land. Energy security.

In his framing, this isn’t just innovation.

It’s a strategic gamble.

Watch the full interview here.

By the final stretch of the interview, the threads began to connect.

Chambers framed Texas as the firewall. When Maria pressed him on digital ID and whether he would stop it, he didn’t hesitate. He proposed what he called a “Digital ID Defense Act” and tied it to surveillance authorities that expanded after the Patriot Act. He warned that what starts as safety infrastructure can quietly harden into permanent control infrastructure.

He wasn’t arguing red versus blue. He was arguing sovereignty. Texas, he said, must shield itself not just from federal overreach, but from internal systems that normalize monitoring and compliance.

Then his tone shifted.

He described the campaign as being in an “Exodus 14:14 stance,” steady, disciplined, and focused. He said they would keep meeting Texans face to face, including Democrats who feel politically displaced and tired of being told who they are.

The closing message wasn’t loud. It was firm.

In his view, Texas doesn’t need another politician. It needs someone willing to stand in the gap and block what he believes is coming next.

And judging by the reaction from political insiders, the resistance to his campaign may be the clearest signal yet that this race is no longer routine—it’s a challenge to the existing order.

Watch the full interview here.

Watch the full episode below:

