A secret cancer weapon. A CIA plot. And a dead president.



Dr. Suzanne Humphries says U.S. scientists created injectable cancer to assassinate Fidel Castro—using mutated monkey viruses from polio vaccines.

She claims Lee Harvey Oswald was the courier, knew too much, and was eliminated to keep it secret.

And if she’s right, JFK’s murder wasn’t a lone gunman event—it was the fallout of a covert biological weapons program.

We’re not going to stop talking about vaccines until the public realizes the only solution is to stay away from them forever. Because the more we discover, the more resolute we become in that conviction.

A recent discovery found that Pfizer’s COVID shot for children had twice the concentration of cancer-inducing SV40 promoter present compared to the adult version.

Dr. Suzanne Humphries recently did an important presentation with Children’s Health Defense. She says they won’t tell you that sick animals are used in the process of developing these shots. You won’t hear that our own government agencies kept projects involving cancer producing ingredients in immunizations under wraps.

And why isn’t anyone talking about how all of this ties into future pandemics and bioweapons research? Suzanne is a medical doctor, board certified internist and also a nephrologist. She’s currently in private practice and continues to dispel the mythology surrounding vaccination.

She joins us now.

Dr. Humphries opened with what should have been a success story. She had her “dream job” as a nephrologist. But that changed in 2009, when a patient told her he’d been perfectly healthy—until he got the flu shot. She listened carefully and, unlike most doctors, took him seriously.

“I believed him,” she said. “Oh, that was mistake number one—to believe a patient who said they had a vaccine injury.”

Her decision to investigate triggered a cascade of backlash. She discovered multiple case studies linking vaccines to kidney failure. When she started pushing back against hospital vaccine protocols, things escalated fast.

“I became persona non grata,” she said. For simply filing orders to keep vaccines out of her patients’ bodies, she was tracked, monitored, and vilified.

What followed wasn’t just a career shift—it was an awakening.

Watch the full interview here.

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

When Maria pointed out that there seems to be no plan to stop the COVID shots—anywhere in the world—Dr. Humphries agreed. She confirmed that it’s not going away, then took the warning even further.

She said that COVID injections “integrate into our own genome” and leave people “genetically modified.”

Is this part of the transhumanist agenda? She didn’t make any definitive claim, but she didn’t dismiss it either. Instead, she issued a grim caution.

“The potential for evil to be perpetrated upon humanity is often far beyond our imaginations,” she said.

Humans don’t see it coming, she added, because “people are inherently good and they can’t even imagine the wild crazy stuff that these ghouls come up with and start doing to us until it’s too late.”

Watch the full interview here.

Dr. Humphries recalled the backlash she got—even from people on her own side—when she tried to investigate what’s really in the COVID shots.

“You mentioned the word graphene and you will be dogpiled…”

She described what she personally saw under the microscope: geometric structures that looked eerily like “electronic circuit boards.” Her reaction was clear. “It’s not anything compatible with life,” she said.

Though she couldn’t verify the material, she pointed out one thing: “There’s a huge amount of carbon in there.”

And then she made a broader point—one that hit hard. She said the infiltration of the scientific world runs so deep, even the vaccine-skeptic community isn’t safe.

“Anybody could be a CIA asset at this point.”

She’s aware of how that sounds.

“You can end up sounding like a paranoid schizophrenic when you talk about this. But I’m not a lunatic.”

Watch the full interview here.

Then came the story no one saw coming.

Dr. Humphries detailed how the SV40 cancer-linked virus in polio vaccines connects to a CIA plot to assassinate Fidel Castro using weaponized cancer cells.

She said Dr. Alton Ochsner, a CIA-connected surgeon, worked with a teenage prodigy named Judith Baker to mutate cancer cells using particle accelerators. Their plan was to inject these rapidly growing cancers into Castro.

The person tasked with delivering the cells? “Lee Harvey Oswald,” she said. And he wasn’t just some confused loner. According to Humphries, he was a “high-IQ operative” who “was set up as the patsy” because he knew too much.

She laid out a chilling cover-up: CIA biolabs, monkey viruses, cancer research, and a long trail of bodies.

“Something like 160 people… all dead.”

Watch the full interview here.

SV40 came up again—but this time, in relation to Pfizer’s COVID shot for kids.

Dr. Humphries claimed that the pediatric version contains “twice the concentration” of the SV40 promoter compared to the adult formula. And with confusing dosage instructions and multi-cap color codes, she warned that some children could be injected without proper dilution.

Even without the full genome, fragments of SV40 are dangerous, she said.

“Kevin [McKernan] has also shown that the promoter and enhancer of SV40… don’t need the full virus code to have significant DNA modulation,” she explained.

Those fragments interfere with P53—a crucial protein that literally deletes potentially cancerous cells.

Watch the full interview here.

Then came the finale—the part where it all came together.

Dr. Humphries warned that AI is being quietly integrated into every corner of healthcare: vaccine development, gain-of-function research, even diagnosis and patient care.

She pointed to recent court rulings that allow “compliance chips” in medications and raised the alarm on wearables and digital ID systems.

What’s worse? Patients are already turning to AI—and liking it.

“AI doctors listen better, have more compassion, and they’re smarter,” she noted.

But the cost of convenience is steep. Dr. Humphries warned of a future where medical freedom is gone, autonomy is an illusion, and the system knows exactly what’s in your body—because it put it there.

“The only way out of this is for people to just massively—on a mass scale—refuse,” she said.

Even then, she admitted, it may not be enough.

“If I didn’t have my faith, I don’t think I could be sane anymore.”

Watch the full interview here.

Thanks for tuning in. If this information opened your eyes, don’t miss the full interview below, and be sure to share it with a friend.

We’ll be back Monday with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

Watch the full interview below:

