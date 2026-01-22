The government didn’t just lie to you during COVID.

Most Americans now believe it helped kill people.

“Almost 6 in 10 Americans literally think the government colluded with corporations to murder Americans,” Mark Mitchell revealed—and that number keeps climbing.

This isn’t a fringe belief anymore. It’s gone fully mainstream.

And yet, no one has been arrested. Not a single pharma executive has faced consequences. And the CEO of Pfizer? Still donating to both parties.

Trump had a clear opportunity to deliver justice. Instead, the very people his base wanted behind bars were shielded.

And now, that failure to act is starting to show.

Trump’s polling is taking a serious hit, whether it be the lack of accountability, no action on election integrity, foreign entanglements, or even immigration now.

Americans are speaking, but is anyone listening?

What are the midterms going to look like? And what exactly is the political future of America? There’s no one better to discuss this than Mark Mitchell from Rasmussen Reports, the pollster Fox News needs but doesn’t want.

Mark joins us now.

The conversation opened with a question that’s been on a lot of minds lately: why are Trump’s policies polling better than the man himself? Mark Mitchell didn’t hold back.

He said the problem isn’t the message—it’s the gap between what was promised and what people actually see.

“You can’t force public opinion,” he warned. Voters remember the pledges to restore the American dream, secure the border, and drain the swamp. But what they’re seeing is a system that still looks rigged—and no one behind it has gone to jail.

“There’s a level of desperation and an exasperation in the system that has failed people,” he explained. Americans trusted Trump more than the federal government, but after years of waiting, visible change is still missing.

The most jarring moment came when Mitchell cited polling that showed “almost 6 in 10 Americans literally think the government colluded with corporations to murder Americans” during COVID.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Pfizer remains untouched, protected by donations to both parties. “He wants credit for draining the swamp,” he said, “but he isn’t getting it.”

This wasn’t an attack. It was a reality check from someone who’s listening to the people. The movement is still alive—but voters aren’t waiting for slogans. They’re waiting for justice. And they’re running out of patience.

Watch the full interview here.

#ad: Every major financial crash follows a similar script.

Those with better tools use volatility to build wealth. Everyone else is told to wait and hope.

For decades, strategies like this were limited to hedge funds and billionaires. Now, everyday Americans can access them through a crypto IRA powered by Animus AI.

The system runs 24/7, scanning markets and responding in real time, designed to thrive in volatility instead of fearing it.

Book your free consultation at DailyPulseCrypto.com and supercharge your retirement today.

Supercharge Your Retirement Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

That frustration reached a breaking point with one of the most emotionally charged issues in Trump world: Jeffrey Epstein.

After Pam Bondi declared the case “closed,” the base didn’t just disagree—they revolted. Mitchell said the backlash was immediate. “Only 16% agreed,” while nearly 70% believed it looked like a cover-up.

But what caught people off guard wasn’t just Bondi—it was Trump’s response. “We sent that polling to the White House,” Mitchell said. “The next day, Trump was still attacking his followers.”

For a movement built on exposing two-tiered justice, it felt like a slap in the face. The elites keep walking free, while the people asking questions get dismissed. Trump used to have a sixth sense for what his supporters cared about. This time, he missed it.

“You can’t just like, nope, trust me bro…”

Watch the full interview here.

As the conversation turned to rising tensions across the country, Mitchell brought up one of the most alarming trends in the data: Americans are bracing for serious conflict.

“People literally think there’s going to be a civil war now,” he said. And this isn’t just internet noise—it’s what the polling shows. Voters aren’t looking for jokes or memes anymore. They want serious answers to real problems.

Mitchell warned that teasing things like the Insurrection Act might’ve been entertaining years ago, but the country’s in a different place now. With police knocking on doors over speech and censorship running wild, voters are nervous—and for good reason.

He explained that Trump’s humor once helped expose corruption and rally support. But today, with economic pressure mounting and faith in institutions collapsing, it feels out of touch. The stakes are too high. People are afraid.

The jokes just don’t land anymore.

“This isn’t a critique of Trump the man,” Mitchell said. “It’s a call for seriousness in a moment where the country is ‘existentially concerned.’”

The warning was unmistakable: “Stop joking.”

Watch the full interview here.

#ad: The surveillance state is already here—but there’s still time to opt out.

Governments, banks, and Big Tech are tightening the net. Digital IDs, biometric scans, real-time message scanning—none of this is theory anymore. That’s why Privacy Academy is hosting a free webinar on January 28 at 7PM Central to help you fight back.

👉 Register now: PrivacyAcademy.com/Pulse

You’ll learn how to reclaim your privacy, protect your data, and shield your family from the growing surveillance grid. No cost, no catch—just tools and tactics that work.

Claim Your Free Spot!

One of the most dramatic shifts in the polling is showing up with immigration. Voters still strongly support deporting illegal immigrants—but concerns are growing about the methods being used.

Support for mass deportation is solid, with 76% of Americans calling it important. But that doesn’t mean people are okay with what they’re seeing on the ground.

“Americans care about their First Amendment protected right to protest,” Mitchell said. And when heavy-handed tactics start targeting citizens instead of criminals, people notice.

He pointed to Kristi Noem’s “show me your papers” remark as a warning sign—even red-state leaders are drifting toward a surveillance state. Mitchell also raised alarm about tools like Palantir, originally built for national security, now being repurposed against the American public.

“The government goes soft on corporations and hard on the people,” he added. “They’ll go to Palantir instead of making anybody sweat on Wall Street.”

The unease is growing because the system looks like it’s going after the powerless instead of the powerful.

“72%… are concerned they’re living in a police state already.”

Watch the full interview here.

In the final stretch of the conversation, Mitchell laid it out plainly: the MAGA movement isn’t dead—but it’s losing direction.

Trump’s approval rating is fading. Younger voters have essentially walked away. Even the once-reliable “right direction” polling has started to collapse. And through it all, the GOP still has no clear vision.

“The Republican Party is incapable of strategically planning for its ideological future,” he said. “It just can’t do that.”

There’s still a glimmer of hope, Mitchell added, in leaders like JD Vance—one of the few genuine economic populists in the mix. But even Vance is boxed in by party donors, institutional inertia, and what Mitchell flatly called “Boomer Con Slop.”

The base hasn’t gone anywhere. The fire is still burning. But time is running out—and fast. There’s no more room for delay, distractions, or playing to the donor class.

This wasn’t a farewell. It was a flare fired into the sky—sent by someone who still believes the mission is worth saving.

Watch the full interview here.

#ad: The digital ID financial nightmare isn’t coming someday. It’s already here.

Once a single identity becomes the gateway to your money, your work, and your ability to participate in everyday life, compliance is no longer a choice.

That’s why Genesis Gold Group created the free Digital ID Resistance Wealth Guide.

It breaks down the real risks of digital ID and explains how physical gold and silver allow you to operate outside the system.

Digital dollars leave you exposed. Gold and silver can’t be frozen, tracked, or turned off.

Get your free Digital ID Resistance Wealth Guide right now at GoldandFreedom.com, before digital ID becomes the default and your options disappear.

Claim Your Free Resistance Guide

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

Thanks for tuning in. If this information opened your eyes, don’t miss the full report below, and be sure to share it with a friend.

We’ll be back tomorrow with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

Watch the full video:

Share