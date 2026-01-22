The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mer tarsila's avatar
mer tarsila
3h

Fauci!!! My life is ruined due to his collusion with China to develop an inhanced virus. I've lost everything

5 strokes, chronic kidney failure, long COVID, used up my savings and living in poverty. I was a high income RN. Got sick at work then discarded. He lies to Congress. Remains free and wealthy.n

Reply
Share
biscuit's avatar
biscuit
3h

Amazing that in the UK the majority when asked what needs sorting out by government they will say illegal immigration and deportation. In USA Trump stopped most of the illegals and started to deport and they are on the streets protesting, America you are crazy, somalis taking the piss out of you and laughing about and freely admitting what they are doing.

Reply
Share
2 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture