The West never wanted peace with Russia—only war.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted the Minsk Agreement was never meant to be honored. “We wanted war,” she said.

Economist Martin Armstrong called it the confession that changes everything—proof the Ukraine conflict was scripted long before the first shot was fired.

And the reason NATO still refuses peace is darker than anyone’s ready to face.

The world feels on edge right now. The President of Serbia recently warned that diplomatic relations were dead in the water and that every country was quietly preparing for war. Meanwhile, the UK is reportedly planning to shame those who refuse conscription for World War Three.

But amid all this chaos, there are still voices calling for peace. One of them is economist Martin Armstrong. Powerful figures are seeking his advice—and he’s now published a peace plan for Russia and Ukraine.

Martin says every nation wants to focus on its own people—but the truth is, our world is deeply interconnected. There is a way out of this, and he joins us to explain how.

Armstrong didn’t ease into the conversation—he came out swinging. “The real enemy here is NATO and the EU,” he said.

He explained that peace was never truly on the table because the West needs this conflict to survive. Ukraine, he added, is just a “proxy from the beginning.”

In his view, Putin isn’t chasing conquest; he’s reacting to a system that has completely abandoned diplomacy.

Armstrong warned that global elites have turned Ukraine into a chess piece—a dangerous game that, if left unchecked, could ignite something far more catastrophic than anyone’s prepared for.

Next, Armstrong called out what he saw as blatant hypocrisy in the West—with a line that made Maria pause. “We wanted war.”



Merkel’s public admission that the Minsk accords were never meant to be honored, he said, was proof the conflict was premeditated from the start.



To Armstrong, this wasn’t about defending democracy; it was about deceiving Russia long enough to arm Ukraine.



His words reframed the entire war—not as a tragic misstep, but as a calculated betrayal of peace.

Armstrong warned that war isn’t just political—for Europe, it’s become a matter of survival.

“Europe needs war,” he said flatly, explaining that collapsing economies and the migrant crisis have created immense pressure to distract the public.

When prosperity disappears, he explained, governments start searching for external enemies to blame.

His warning echoed through history—the same pattern of economic collapse, civil unrest, and the rise of extremism that once set the stage for the 1840s.

The economist went on to describe what he called the early signs of a financial lockdown.

Capital controls are already taking shape, he warned, and CBDCs will “trap citizens’ money inside collapsing economies.”

He compared the moment to the gold seizures of World War II—except this time, “you won’t even be able to buy Bitcoin.”

His voice remained calm, but his warning was clear: digital money is on the verge of becoming digital chains.

Armstrong ended with perhaps his most sobering warning yet: “This isn’t the Great Reset—it’s the Great Collapse.”

He said governments are drowning in debt, printing money just to pay interest on what they already owe. When the system finally breaks, he warned, “it will be sudden and total.”

Yet even amid the grim outlook, he left a spark of hope. Knowledge, he said, is survival. “If you know what’s coming, you will survive it.”

It was a fitting close to a conversation defined by one recurring theme—truth stripped of illusion.

