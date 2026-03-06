One man used AI to map the entire network behind DOGE—and what he uncovered is absolutely terrifying.

The truth is darker and more complex than anyone ever imagined.

DOGE was a backdoor for an AI superintelligence designed to take over the world.

And the system may already be running.

We keep hearing about AI superintelligence and how it’s supposedly going to be a great thing for us. Efficiency, productivity, whatever buzzwords you want to throw in there. But what these leaders never really discuss is the level above government that may be taking shape—essentially an AI government with the potential for complete and total control over humanity.

How do we know that’s happening?

For starters, they keep lying about what they’re doing, including, apparently, about DOGE.

Introduced as a program to cut waste, fraud, and abuse, researcher Andrew Arnold—who is actually using AI for good—has uncovered a deep web of players involved in building AI superintelligence. And yes, DOGE is right at the center of it.

Elon Musk is hardly the main player.

And according to Andrew’s findings, this may even have something to do with the war in Iran.

The interview opened with a look at the investigative system behind Andrew’s research and how he began connecting dots most people would never think to link together.

Andrew explained that he built an AI tool capable of scraping thousands of documents and mapping relationships between people, organizations, money flows, and policy decisions. Instead of analyzing events in isolation, the system reveals a web of connections showing how Silicon Valley figures, government officials, and powerful tech investors intersect.

What started as simple curiosity about DOGE quickly turned into something much bigger.

As the data expanded, the same network of individuals kept appearing behind developments that seemed completely unrelated on the surface. Andrew pointed to events like the bombing of Iran, ICE detentions in Michigan, the proposed U.S. annexation of Greenland, and the rapid construction of data centers across the country.

To him, the pattern suggested something far deeper than routine government programs.

Andrew warned that what’s emerging may be the early architecture of a much larger system quietly taking shape behind the scenes. In his view, the Department of Government Efficiency acted as the gateway that allowed this infrastructure to begin forming, saying the evidence suggests “the Department of Government Efficiency created a back door for an AI superintelligence that is designed to take over the country and the world.”

With that foundation laid, Andrew began walking through the key figures involved, explaining that many of the most influential players remain largely unknown to the public.

The conversation then turned to one of the central figures in the network Andrew uncovered, former White House Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios.

According to Andrew, Kratsios played a pivotal role in shaping the federal government’s early push into advanced technology. During the Trump administration, he oversaw major initiatives tied to artificial intelligence, quantum computing, drone development, and the nationwide expansion of 5G infrastructure.

Much of this work was presented publicly as innovation and national security policy. But Andrew argued it also laid the groundwork for a far larger AI ecosystem developing inside the federal government.

Kratsios helped coordinate some of the government’s earliest AI initiatives, including the creation of the White House National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Office and a broader framework that pulled dozens of federal agencies into the effort.

That’s where Palantir enters the picture.

Andrew explained that as these government initiatives were expanding, Palantir’s footprint inside federal systems was growing rapidly as well. The company wasn’t just assisting with logistics during the pandemic, he said. It quickly became the central hub for government COVID data.

Palantir helped run Operation Warp Speed’s vaccine distribution tracking system while simultaneously gaining access to the full federal COVID data environment.

In practical terms, Andrew said this gave Palantir visibility into the entire government dataset surrounding the pandemic. As he explained, the company “was really the only organization who had access to all of the COVID data, whether it was a US Government agency or contractor.”

From there, the discussion shifted to what Andrew believes was the real purpose behind the DOGE initiative.

Publicly, the program was promoted as an effort to eliminate government waste and inefficiency. But according to Andrew’s research, something very different was unfolding behind the scenes.

He explained that DOGE teams quietly moved through multiple federal departments, gaining access to major data systems across the bureaucracy. That included agencies like the IRS, the Department of State, the Social Security Administration, the Department of Justice, and even military research offices.

Through those systems, vast databases became accessible, containing financial records, intelligence information, and biometric data.

Andrew also described how the program connected into communication infrastructure used between government agencies, giving it visibility into internal conversations and data exchanges.

Taken together, he believes the pattern points to something far bigger than a government efficiency project.

Instead, the initiative appears to have created a centralized technological layer sitting above multiple federal systems.

As he described it, “DOGE is a layer on top of all of this.”

Next, Andrew pointed to a document he believes reveals the long-term objective behind these developments.

The report, produced for Congress by the U.S.–China Economic Security Review Commission, outlines something striking: a massive national program modeled after the Manhattan Project.

But this time, the goal isn’t nuclear weapons. It’s Artificial General Intelligence.

Reading directly from the report, Andrew highlighted language describing AGI systems capable of performing tasks “better than human capabilities across all cognitive domains.” In practical terms, that would mean machines surpassing even the most advanced human minds across nearly every intellectual activity.

He also underscored the historical weight of the comparison.

The original Manhattan Project produced the first atomic weapons and permanently reshaped the global balance of power.

Now, Andrew suggested, policymakers appear to be pursuing a similar kind of race, only this time centered on artificial intelligence supremacy.

The proposal itself openly calls for “a Manhattan Project-like program dedicated to racing to acquire an artificial general intelligence capability.”

The conversation then widened to the global geopolitical stakes tied to artificial intelligence.

According to Andrew, the race for rare earth minerals is rapidly replacing oil as the primary driver of international conflict.

These minerals are essential for semiconductors, advanced computing hardware, and the massive data infrastructure needed to power AI systems. Rare earth elements and related critical minerals are key components in AI chips and high-performance electronics because they enhance magnetic, optical, and electrical properties used in advanced computing hardware.

Andrew pointed to new deposits discovered in Iran, along with mineral resources in places like Greenland and Venezuela, as possible explanations for several recent geopolitical flashpoints.

Those resources, he argued, are critical to building the next generation of data centers and AI computing power.

When viewed through that lens, developments such as regime change efforts, international agreements, and economic pressure campaigns begin to look less random and more strategic.

In Andrew’s view, the global competition is no longer centered on traditional energy markets.

Instead, the real battle may be over the materials needed to build the next generation of artificial intelligence systems.

As he put it, “oil is out, rare earth minerals are in.”

Andrew closed the interview by stepping back and reflecting on the bigger picture behind everything he had uncovered.

Taken together, the developments he mapped point to the emergence of a new technological power structure where government agencies, military institutions, corporations, and artificial intelligence systems operate within the same interconnected framework.

In this environment, enormous amounts of government data flow into centralized systems capable of analyzing and acting on that information at unprecedented speed.

Andrew warned that infrastructure currently used for immigration enforcement and national security could eventually extend far beyond those purposes.

Once a system like this is in place, he suggested, there may be little preventing it from being applied to citizens as well.

Meanwhile, the entire structure is forming amid an intensifying global competition with China over technological dominance.

That race could ultimately determine who controls the future of artificial intelligence.

In Andrew’s view, the system now taking shape brings government power, military capability, corporate influence, and artificial intelligence together into a single force competing to shape the next era of global power.

The future may be darker than anyone ever imagined.

