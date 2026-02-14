The real threat to MAGA isn’t the media.

And it isn’t the Democrats.

It’s what’s happening inside the movement itself.

The Epstein saga has been a total disaster for the administration. Pretending otherwise would be dishonest.

But that’s just the surface.

The divide used to be simple—left vs. right. Now the fracture line cuts straight through the right itself. Conservatives vs. Republicans. Principles vs. team.

The rift isn’t subtle anymore.

And insiders are finally saying it out loud.

Owen Shroyer joins us to explain how we got here—and what comes next for MAGA.

Owen kicked things off with a bold statement: MAGA no longer exists.

He said the split inside the movement became permanent over the New Year, but the cracks had been forming long before that. “Trump doesn’t say MAGA anymore,” he pointed out, highlighting subtle but telling shifts—like the disappearance of MAGA hats from Trump’s public appearances. And in Shroyer’s view, that change isn’t cosmetic. It signals something deeper.

Shroyer argued that the core of MAGA has been hollowed out. Foreign policy now dominates the agenda, pushing aside the America First priorities that once energized the base. He challenged anyone who insists the movement is still intact to “show me the policies” that prove it.

What MAGA once stood for, he said, has been quietly replaced.

The base noticed. And a lot of them walked away.

When impeachment comes around again, Shroyer warned, Trump won’t have the same army behind him.

He recalled getting arrested multiple times defending Trump during the original impeachment battles. But that level of commitment, he said, is gone. The loyalists have been replaced by “sunshine patriots” and “grifters”—the kind who show up when it’s easy and vanish when it’s not.

Shroyer didn’t hold back naming names. He pointed to Tim Scott, Mark Levin, and Ben Shapiro as part of the new guard, saying they’d “gladly put millions of Americans’ lives on the line for a foreign country” but wouldn’t stand up for Trump when it matters most.

“They’re going to wither up,” he said. And the ones who actually fought back last time? They won’t be showing up this time.

Then came one of Shroyer’s most scathing critiques of the Trump administration.

He laid out how Republicans didn’t just compromise—they completely caved to Democrats on nearly every cultural battleground: DEI, abortion funding, transgender surgeries. Conservatives had the leverage to force a government shutdown and hold the line. But instead of standing their ground, they gave in early—before the weekend even started.

“That was MAGA,” he said. “Stop the waste, fraud, and abuse.” Yet the GOP turned around and funded every program the movement once vowed to dismantle. What should’ve been a red line became a surrender flag.

In his view, this wasn’t just political weakness. It was the moment the movement sold its soul.

“This, to me, is why MAGA is dead.”

Next, Shroyer offered a stark reality check on the economy.

He said Americans are drowning in debt—more are underwater on their mortgages than ever before, repossessions are surging, and credit card debt has reached record highs. Yet Trump continues to insist this is the “greatest economy ever.”

That kind of messaging, Shroyer argued, doesn’t just miss the mark—it “adds insult to injury.” The very people who built the MAGA movement are now being told to cheer for an economy that’s actively bleeding them dry.

And he warned, if this disconnect continues, it’ll hand Democrats exactly what they need: the momentum to sell full-blown socialism to millions of disillusioned voters in 2026 and 2028.

When the conversation turned to Epstein, the tension spiked immediately.

Shroyer didn’t hold back. He called out Howard Lutnick directly, citing an email where Lutnick told Epstein he’d be visiting the island—with his children—and even listed their ages. “Maybe it’s innocent,” he said, “but I can’t make that assumption.”

What made it worse, he added, was how the administration responded. Instead of distancing itself, it doubled down—keeping Lutnick in place and publicly praising him. “We campaigned on exposing Epstein,” Shroyer said. “Now we’re defending the people who partied with him?”

He also called out Laura Loomer for staying silent, despite branding herself as the queen of “vetting” political players. Shroyer openly questioned whether parts of the MAGA movement had stopped pursuing truth—and started protecting power.

As the interview neared its end, Shroyer delivered his final, sobering point—a wake‑up call for a movement teetering on the edge.

He warned that many MAGA influencers are too busy gatekeeping to notice what’s slipping away. The base is fracturing. Moderates are tuning out. And independents—the very people MAGA once energized—are quietly walking away.

“It’s like we’re playing Super Mario Brothers… and some of us made the jump. Others fell into the gap and now they’re back at the beginning.”

From there, the questions only got heavier. Is Trump blind to what’s happening? Or is someone keeping him blind on purpose?

“We really did have all the momentum… all the political capital, cultural capital… and it’s almost all gone. After one year of this administration… It’s just… mystifying.”

The warning landed hard: if the movement doesn’t wake up soon, it won’t just lose the next election—it’ll forget what it was even fighting for.

