He was the only mainstream journalist who dared to investigate Pizzagate.

They mocked him. Smeared him. Erased him from corporate media.

Now, the Epstein Files are out—and every horrifying detail is falling into place.

Ben Swann was right all along.

Today, he joins us to connect the dots between Epstein and Pizzagate—and expose how the media helped cover it all up.

At first, Ben Swann brushed off the Pizzagate story as too outrageous to take seriously.

Claims about Hillary Clinton eating children in a pizza shop basement didn’t just sound insane—they sounded like intentional disinformation. But when the story hit national headlines and a man stormed a pizza parlor with a rifle, Swann decided to investigate.

What he uncovered changed everything.

He traced the story back to a trove of leaked emails from John Podesta—real messages published by WikiLeaks. That’s when the pattern began to emerge. The repeated use of odd terms like “pizza,” “hot dog,” and “cheese pizza” matched code words the FBI had previously flagged as part of known pedophile communication.

The most shocking part? Swann said it wasn’t journalists or watchdogs who picked up on it first—but self-proclaimed pedophiles on 4chan. They were the ones asking, “Does anyone else see this? These are the same words we use.”

“There’s no evidence that John Podesta is a pedophile,” Swann clarified. But what disturbed him most was the lack of any investigation at all.

“The problem… wasn’t that I found something huge. I didn’t. I just said it on TV. And because I did, the backlash was huge.”

Watch the full interview here.

#ad: Want to upgrade your health like Rick Hill did?

Richardson Nutritional Center has offered trusted, top-quality natural supplements for decades—supporting healing and wellness with everything from vitamins to therapeutic seeds.

Shop now at RNCstore.com and use code PULSE for 10% off sitewide!

See What RNCStore.com Has to Offer

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Years later, that same bizarre language resurfaced—this time in the Epstein Files.

Swann revealed that Epstein had 911 emails referencing “pizza.” And these weren’t offhand mentions. They carried the same cryptic tone, often reading like coded signals: “Are you sitting down right now? Jeffrey wants to have pizza with you.”

He highlighted just how strange that is when viewed in context. “You’d be lucky to find two emails in my inbox that even mention pizza,” he said. “And if they did, they’d just say ‘ordering Domino’s.’” But with Epstein, there were hundreds.

“This isn’t just about pizza,” he explained. “It’s about context. Epstein is the one person we all agree was a chronic pedophile.”

Watch the full interview here.

Then came what Swann described as one of the most disturbing revelations in the entire drop: emails that appear to outline child trafficking operations out of Ukraine—linked directly to Volodymyr Zelensky.

He explained that Epstein saw the 2014 Ukraine coup as a “great opportunity” to exploit the chaos, and viewed Zelensky as someone who could help move children across borders. “We see long conversations about the ability to utilize Zelensky to traffic kids out of Ukraine,” Swann said.

But what struck him just as much was the silence from most U.S. leaders. The DOJ claimed the case was closed. Even Trump echoed the same line. And many prominent conservative voices seemed determined to look the other way.

Swann called out Dan Bongino by name, blasting him for recently claiming there were no Epstein files and that Epstein “definitely killed himself.” “You just said that,” Swann snapped. “How do you even have a podcast now?”

Watch the full interview here.

#ad: The digital ID financial nightmare isn’t coming someday. It’s already here.

Once a single identity becomes the gateway to your money, your work, and your ability to participate in everyday life, compliance is no longer a choice.

That’s why Genesis Gold Group created the free Digital ID Resistance Wealth Guide.

It breaks down the real risks of digital ID and explains how physical gold and silver allow you to operate outside the system.

Digital dollars leave you exposed. Gold and silver can’t be frozen, tracked, or turned off.

Get your free Digital ID Resistance Wealth Guide right now at GoldandFreedom.com, before digital ID becomes the default and your options disappear.

Claim Your Free Resistance Guide

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

The deeper Swann went, the more tangled the web became. Epstein wasn’t just involved in scandals—his name kept surfacing in nearly every major center of power.

Pandemic planning with Bill Gates. Gene editing. Crypto. Biotech. Foreign wars. The reach was staggering.

“It’s like a bad movie,” Swann said. “And he’s in every scene.”

His conclusion? “He’s clearly working for governmental entities… He’s an asset.”

And he didn’t shy away from naming names. CIA. MI6. Most pointedly, Mossad.

“The Israeli government seems to be the one that he was working for as a fixer,” Swann said.

“Robert Maxwell was clearly a Mossad agent.”

Watch the full interview here.

Swann then turned his focus to the voices staying suspiciously quiet.

“They’re scared of this story.”

He took aim at certain MAGA influencers—figures who built massive followings during the COVID era but are now silent on what may be the biggest scandal of our time.

The reason, he explained, is simple: it doesn’t fit the narrative their audience expects. They don’t know what position to take on the Epstein Files.

“They just say whatever feeds into the echo chamber of the audience that they’re speaking to.”

When you build your brand by echoing your audience, stories like this become too risky to touch. “That’s a terrible model,” he warned, and he explained why.

“Eventually, your audience will eat you. That’s ultimately what will happen,” he said. “Because unless you become a slave to that audience—and you say whatever they want you to say—you’re done.”

Watch the full interview here.

#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?

Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.

Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.



Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

As the interview came to an end, Swann zoomed out to reflect on what it all meant.

“MAGA’s dead,” he declared, explaining how the original mix of independents, libertarians, and conservatives has since splintered. “The neocons have kind of taken it over.”

But for Swann, that wasn’t the real story. The deeper issue isn’t about political coalitions—it’s about truth, justice, and the victims who’ve been ignored for far too long.

“What matters is justice… and the story’s not about me—it’s about the victims.”

He ended with a quiet warning: real change requires patience, resolve, and moral clarity. “The arc of truth is long. But we can help guide it—if we stay principled.”

And if we don’t, he implied, we risk losing far more than just a political movement.

Watch the full interview here.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

Share