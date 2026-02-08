Pam Bondi once claimed Epstein had “tens of thousands of videos” with kids.

She didn’t just say it once—she said it twice. First, on hidden camera. Then again at a White House event. “It’s all with little kids.”

Then came the reversal.

A DOJ memo was released soon after, claiming it was all just downloaded porn and that Epstein and Maxwell acted alone.

No co-conspirators. Case closed.

So why did she say it in the first place—and who pressured her to walk it all back?

It wasn’t too long ago that we spoke with longtime Epstein justice advocate Nick Bryant, back when outrage was boiling over at the government’s refusal to release the full files. Some have now been made public—but millions remain sealed. According to Nick, withholding them isn’t just wrong. It’s illegal.

Today, we’re going to dig into what’s already been uncovered—and what still isn’t being said. Some of what you’ll hear may be deeply disturbing, but we believe it’s too important to ignore. This is not a closed case. Far from it.

Nick Bryant joins us now to break it all down.

Nick began by explaining how years of disturbing rumors about Epstein had finally become undeniable. He’d chased the story since 2011, hearing horrific things he couldn’t prove—until now.

“I heard some horrific stuff, but I could never quite prove what I was hearing,” he said. “Now it’s in our face.”

But what shocked him most wasn’t just what the files exposed—it was who they protected. Some victims were left vulnerable. Meanwhile, alleged perpetrators were shielded behind redactions.

“I talked to a victim yesterday… she was frightened and appalled,” he told Maria.

Nick didn’t hold back when it came to the government’s role: “We didn’t know how negligent and nefarious it was until this last email tranche dropped.”

Even worse, three million more documents are still being withheld—in clear violation of the law.

“Given the unremitting darkness in these files, one can only imagine what’s in those.”

Watch the full interview here.

What these documents reveal isn’t new. According to Nick, we’ve seen it before—in the UK, Portugal, Belgium. Same pattern, same kind of people. Top politicians, intelligence figures, and the media working together to bury the truth.

But acknowledging that truth means confronting something far darker: that we’re ruled by people who were close to—if not protected by—child traffickers.

Even Nick’s own family wouldn’t read his books. For many, the reality is simply too dark to face. Maria put it bluntly: “We have people that are either pedophiles or in very close relationships with pedophiles and human traffickers running the world.”

And while the public argues over left vs. right, the elites close ranks.

“They’re all collaborating with the person that suggested that plot. That is the point.”

Watch the full interview here.

The conversation then turned to one of the most shocking reversals in recent history.

Pam Bondi, Trump’s longtime ally and former Florida Attorney General, didn’t just hint—she flat out said there were “tens of thousands of videos,” and “it’s all with little kids.” She said it twice: once on hidden camera in April 2025, and again during a White House appearance.

Then everything changed.

Nick explained how Bondi walked it all back after a July memo from the DOJ and FBI claimed Epstein and Maxwell “acted alone,” and that the video material was simply “downloaded child porn.” He called the memo “so disingenuous that no one fell for it.”

Maria challenged the reversal head-on: “What did she mean by ‘with children’? What did she mean by ‘little kids’? And why would she say those things in the first place?”

Nick didn’t hesitate: “They thought they could shut this down. But they underestimated how much people care.”

“Once you open Pandora’s box… the curse is out.”

Watch the full interview here.

To keep the momentum going, Nick pointed viewers to EpsteinJustice.com, the grassroots effort he launched to force real accountability. The goal is a fully independent congressional commission—one that doesn’t require presidential approval and brings in outside investigators.

He explained that the movement is organizing people state by state through Facebook groups, giving ordinary citizens a direct way to pressure their representatives. “We’re growing every day,” he said.

Maria then raised one of the most disturbing emails in the entire batch—an exchange that appears to reference hunting humans.

The subject line said it all.

“Snipe hunt is over. Moon crickets in field bag… guess what? They’re n****rs.”

She pressed for answers. Was this treated as a hoax? Was it investigated at all? “Whether they decided it was a dead lead or not, the public deserves an answer.”

And that wasn’t the end of it. The files also include references to black‑market babies, disturbing language about cannibalism, and casual exchanges that defy belief.

“These are things that we need to investigate.”

Watch the full interview here.

The darkness didn’t stop there.

Nick unpacked one of Epstein’s most twisted obsessions—transhumanism. Behind the trafficking and arms deals was a deeper fixation: cloning, gene editing, and engineering human beings through trauma.

He explained that cloning a person today isn’t science fiction. “You can clone a dog in New York for $65,000. A human? About $1.5 million.”

One email described implanting embryos and waiting nine months for “a great ending.” Another referenced a woman who developed “supernatural abilities” after enduring sexual abuse.

Nick connected it to something even darker—what he recognized from trauma-based mind control programs. “These things have been studied by intelligence agencies for decades,” he said.

And now, they’re in the files.

“Even before I got into Epstein… I knew there were megalomaniacs out there cloning themselves. Because they could.”

Watch the full interview here.

The interview ended with a warning—and a call to action.

Nick made it clear this isn’t just about one predator. It’s about a system built on blackmail, protected by institutions, and designed to control society from the shadows. And this moment, he said, may be our last real chance to bring it down.

“This is probably the best bet we’re going to have in our lifetime—maybe ever—to save our country.”

He urged the public to back the independent congressional commission and mobilize through Epstein Justice. It doesn’t require a presidential signature—only pressure from the people.

“If we don’t fix it now,” he added, “it might be irrevocable.”

The path forward is simple: organize by state, apply pressure, and refuse to look away. Because the people who built this system are counting on silence.

“We cannot give up the fight… This is how pathological our leaders are.”

Watch the full interview here.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show on Monday. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

