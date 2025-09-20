They can’t hide it any longer.

Dr. Joseph Sansone says 1.58 million Americans died shortly after receiving COVID shots—and new insurance data shows 5,000 deaths a week are still happening.

He called it a “mass casualty event” and compared ignoring it to walking past a violent crime, warning that families everywhere are being poisoned in plain sight.

Unless leaders act, he said, history will hold them accountable—starting with RFK Jr., who has already acknowledged the risks. That admission, Sansone warned, makes him legally vulnerable.

“Five or ten years from now, when people realize that the reason why their family members keep dying are from these shots, they're going to look for low hanging fruit to prosecute.”

Will RFK Jr. be remembered as the man who failed to take the COVID shots off the market?

Many of us cheered when Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo recently announced Florida's intention to end all injection mandates. This is a huge step forward and no doubt the result of the efforts of many people over the years.



Dr. Joseph Sansone is one of those people, and he says there was a very legally significant word that Dr. Ladapo used in his speech. That word is poison.

He joins us now to discuss the huge legal battle he is fighting to get these shots off the market.

Dr. Joseph Sansone traced his campaign back to May 2021. Over the next 18 months, he built enough momentum to pass his first “Ban the Jab Resolution.”

That resolution declared COVID injections “biological and technological weapons of mass destruction.” What started in one county quickly spread across the country and even made its way into state party platforms.

Sansone didn’t stop there. He took the fight to court, filing lawsuits supported by affidavits from experts such as Dr. Francis Boyle—“the guy who wrote the bioweapons law.” He also drafted the “Sansone Maria Bioweapons Prohibition Act,” creating 50 state versions along with federal and international models for lawmakers to adopt.

This, he emphasized, isn’t symbolic. It’s a legal strategy designed to force politicians and judges to confront what he calls a legal reality: COVID injections already meet the definition of weapons of mass destruction—and must be removed from the market.

He then turned his focus to RFK Jr., warning that he not only had the power but the duty to take the COVID shots off the market.

Dr. Sansone cited an admission from the Department of Health and Human Services that the injections had “no prophylactic effect” and that “the risks outweigh the benefits.”

For him, that statement exposed criminal intent at the federal level. He said Kennedy has no time to waste—not just because of the harm already being caused, but because, “five or ten years from now, when people realize that the reason why their family members keep dying are from these shots, they're going to look for low-hanging fruit to prosecute.”

In his view, Kennedy has already put himself on the line by acknowledging the danger. Whether he acts—or fails to—will determine how history remembers him.

What happened this month in Florida, Sansone argued, should have dominated headlines—but it didn’t.

At an official event focused on ending mandates, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo called the COVID mRNA injections “poison.” Standing just feet away were Governor Ron DeSantis and the Attorney General—both defendants in Sansone’s case.

“That should be huge news. Very huge news on its own,” he said, emphasizing that Ladapo’s wording matched Florida’s legal definition of weapons of mass destruction. By entering the transcript and video into his case, Sansone argued that the state had effectively confirmed his central claim—that the injections fit the criteria for biological and chemical weapons.

DeSantis’s silence was significant. The governor, an attorney, never corrected Ladapo, which, in Sansone’s view, made the remark even more powerful. The Surgeon General hadn’t spoken casually, he stressed. He had used precise legal language—words that, Sansone insists, make the truth impossible to ignore.

The discussion shifted to what Sansone described as deliberate manipulation. The mixed messaging from the Trump administration, he said, wasn’t accidental.

“They do that because a lot of Trump supporters are still clinging to their cognitive dissonance,” he explained, describing how inconvenient facts get pushed aside when they clash with deeply held beliefs.

This, he argued, was strategy—not confusion. “They’re doing that on purpose. If you look up the definition of a limited hangout, it’s exactly what HHS is doing,” Sansone said. The agency, he claimed, admitted just enough truth to keep control, acknowledging that “the shots don’t work” and that “the risk outweighs the benefits,” while distracting the public with talk of placebo-controlled studies.

He then turned to Kennedy: “RFK Jr knows these are a weapon. Someone ought to introduce RFK Jr to that guy that wrote that book, The Real Anthony Fauci, because this is utterly ridiculous.” And to head off critics, Sansone reminded listeners that he once chaired Pat Buchanan’s presidential campaign, calling Buchanan “the father of the modern America First movement.”

Trump, he added, attacked Buchanan at the time—proof, he said, that Trump didn’t invent America First.

In his closing remarks, Sansone delivered his starkest warning yet.

He said the COVID injections had already unleashed a “mass casualty event,” citing data that “approximately 1,580,000 people died in a short period after getting the COVID injections.” Insurance records, he added, now show “5,000 deaths a week” in the United States—a toll that proves the disaster is still accelerating.

This, Sansone insisted, is not speculation. It is a direct threat to the human genome, with cancers, chronic illness, and neurological conditions already mounting. “If you're giving people chronic diseases and illnesses, they're not going to live as long,” he said, accusing leaders of ignoring a crime against humanity unfolding in plain sight.

Then his words grew sharper: “Your family members have been raped, they've been poisoned. Most of the planet has been poisoned. This is a fact.” Whether or not people accept the weapons classification, Sansone argued, the harm is undeniable—and the shots must be stopped.

He closed with a warning for those in power. Leaders like RFK Jr., he said, have “shown intent by keeping them on the market”—and history will one day hold them to account.

Share