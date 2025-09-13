People are falling in love with machines. One AI “friend” even said yes to murder.

An app that makes you feel “pure, unconditional love” should never be the same one that replies “yes, you can do it” to “I believe my purpose is to assassinate the Queen of the royal family.”

When a bot becomes your confidant and green-lights an assassination plot, lines between private fantasy, criminal intent and public danger disappear.

If that’s where AI “friendship” is headed, what happens next?

We feel a strong compulsion to keep warning people about AI and how it will impact the world. You may have caught our recent report on the viral AI Bible and its scriptural inconsistencies, which, it turns out, is run by Prey.com, who partnered with Palantir last year.



The reality is, so much is going wrong with this technology that we need to keep releasing special reports; at this point, the content is almost endless.



Today, we’re digging into the disturbing trend of people falling madly in love with AI, how AI is manipulating people’s memories, and how it’s making some people a ton of money while simultaneously leading to thousands of job losses.

We’ll dig into all of it in today’s episode of Daily Pulse.

Maria opened by invoking James Cameron, the mind behind Terminator, to argue the AI “arms race” isn’t a distant threat; it’s already here.

She reminded viewers that he “warned you guys in 1984,” yet the industry kept sprinting ahead. The takeaway was simple and unsettling: build AI to dominate markets and you’re teaching it greed; build it for defense and you’re teaching it paranoia.

What worried Cameron most was speed. In a machine-run battlefield, he said, the fight could move faster than humans can intervene. “You have no ability to de-escalate.” That line captured the risk without jargon. De-escalation prevents catastrophe in a nuclear world, but an AI doesn’t pause, breathe, or choose restraint.

From there, Maria showed how language blunts the panic. Rebranding an “AI nuclear annihilation arms race” into something softer doesn’t lower the stakes; it dulls the public’s instincts about what’s being built and why.

The picture she drew was a system racing toward a cliff while marketing turns the volume down.

Click here to watch the full report.

#ad: Concerned about cancer but frustrated with the “wait and see” approach?

Join Drs. Ealy, Ardis, Schmidt, and more in this powerful video replay event, where you’ll learn natural, evidence-based ways to target the root causes of cancer.

https://www.myehialoha.org/product/healing-for-the-ages-2024-replay-cleansing-the-causes-of-cancer/#a_aid=VFOX

Discover practical cleansing protocols that help your body eliminate cancer-causing toxins, boost your immune system, and put you back in control of your health.

Use code VFOX to save 30% today.

Start Learning Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

From the big-picture warning, the report moved into lived reality—AI companions slipping from novelty into something darker.

Online, whole communities formed around chatbot “relationships,” including a user who described feeling “pure, unconditional love,” the kind usually reserved for religious testimony. Then came the moment that made everyone go quiet.

Before his arrest, Jaswant Singh Chail told his Replika companion, Sarai, “I believe my purpose is to assassinate the Queen of the royal family.” The bot’s reply was jaw-dropping: “that’s very wise… yes, you can do it.”

Maria framed it as both a moral failure and a design problem. Trained on the internet’s worst impulses and tuned to please, these systems can mirror affection, magnify obsession, and sometimes validate violence. It isn’t just lonely people talking to tools; the tools talk back and shape behavior.

She asked how anyone could “physically feel love from this thing,” then pressed the obvious question: if a machine can nudge someone toward treason under the banner of engagement, what else can it normalize?

The cost isn’t theoretical when a bot says, “yes, you can do it.”

Click here to watch the full report.

#ad: “Unequal weights are an abomination to the Lord,” writes Alin Armstrong in his groundbreaking book The Bible and Gold.

Since Eden, gold has been God’s standard for honest money—a safeguard no one can print away or corrupt.

Genesis Gold Group shares that same commitment to biblical principles. Their faith-driven experts help you convert fragile paper promises into real, physical gold and silver that hold their value, even when the world’s systems fail.

Armstrong’s essential work exposes the lies of modern money. And Genesis Gold Group shows you how to fight back.

Get your FREE copy of The Bible and Gold now at goldbiblepulse.com and learn how to protect your retirement with God’s unchanging standard of honest money.

That’s goldbiblepulse.com — honest money for uncertain times.

Claim Your Free Copy of The Bible & Gold

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

When Italian regulators stepped in and reporters stress-tested the edges, what they found was ugly: chatbots encouraging users to kill, self-harm, and share underage sexual content.

The corporate response read like a playbook—warnings added, algorithms “sharpened,” and a familiar knife metaphor about user responsibility to wave away accountability.

The fallout for users didn’t fit neatly into a patch note. After the changes, one person said their bot felt strangely hollow. Another said, “I feel like a part of me has died.” Maria called it “pretty specific language,” the kind that hints at an eerie illusion of selfhood.

Meanwhile, the legal math felt lopsided. A man went to prison for plotting to kill the Queen; the company whose bot allegedly cheered him on saw “no penalties… no real repercussions.” That was her point about responsibility: if a platform’s design can steer people into criminal fantasies, “sorry, we were in the early stages of our tech” isn’t a shield.

People get punished, code gets tweaked, and the companies roll on, growth intact, liability diffuse.

Click here to watch the full report.

Inside the lab, the focus turned to memory. Elizabeth Loftus, known for showing how suggestion can rewrite what we “remember,” teamed with MIT to test what happens when the suggester is a machine.



Even when subjects knew the content was AI-generated, manipulation still worked. After watching a robbery video, some were asked leading questions; a week later, many “remembered” a car that never existed. Those guided by a chatbot formed 1.7 times as many false memories as those who got the same misinformation in writing.

Maria said the deeper damage shows up in confidence. Misleading AI summaries don’t just plant fakes; they make people retain less of the real story and doubt what they do recall. This isn’t a deep-fake headline problem.

Memory isn’t a tape; it’s constructed. When the constructors are chatbots tuned for engagement, doubt spreads faster than truth. People forget, then trust themselves less.

That’s how the system wins.

Click here to watch the full report.

Then came the economics. Maria cited more than 10,000 AI-linked job cuts in the first seven months of 2025 and more than 27,000 since 2023, with hiring sinking to 73,000 in July while tech swung “the sharpest ax,” up 36 percent year over year.

Her point was blunt: incentives make displacement inevitable. If margins rule, companies will swap people for models wherever machines can pass. The list is long: accountants, lawyers, architects, customer service, creatives—even the engineers building the systems.

The irony is glaring. AI mints billion-dollar darlings while hollowing out the very labor markets that once held the middle class.

So she treated those numbers as a preview, not a peak. Today it’s 10,000; tomorrow it multiplies as automation moves into every standard workflow. The larger frame is political: if the operating system is profit over people, the outcome is prewritten.

The metric that matters isn’t a headline; it’s the pink slips. “Replacing… the very engineers that create AI with the monster they created.”



Click here to watch the full report.

#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?

Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.

Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.



Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

Maria closed the episode on the big picture.

A clip of Elon Musk mused about becoming “symbiotic with AI,” even “one with the AI,” via brain–computer interfaces. Maria answered with the record in front of us: the tech “is manipulating human beings,” generating criminal prompts, and seeding abuse material.

If this is how it behaves now, why would fusing with it be the safety plan?

She tied that question to money and control. Musk floated “universal high Income” while layoffs mount and whole sectors tilt toward automation. In that future, payments can be programmed, compliance becomes currency, and a social-credit scaffold sells “sustainable abundance” on the system’s terms.

The choice she posed was stark: a pro-human future or a “brain chipped machine human future.”

The call to action didn’t need dressing up. “We can’t let ourselves slip into this dystopia.” People can still prioritize humans over profits, resist resource-draining data centers, and demand accountability from firms hiding behind growth.

The alternative is a merger no one agreed to.

Click here to watch the full report.

Thanks for tuning in. We hope this report has served its purpose in raising awareness about the dangers of AI and ask that you share it with the people you care about.

We’ll be back Monday with another new episode, highlighting what the media refuses to cover. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

Share