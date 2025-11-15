Democracy in America is collapsing far faster than anyone wants to admit.

In New York, one candidate won his race 99% to 1%, and the “1%” wasn’t even a real opponent. It was write-ins—the political equivalent of a ghost.

When elections start looking like they came out of the Soviet Union, you’re not witnessing a mistake. You’re watching a system that’s been compromised from within.

And once you see how both parties worked together to wipe independents off the ballot entirely, the picture gets even darker.

America needs change. The election of Zoran Mamdani as mayor of New York proved that. Young people feel they have no future and the solution they’re running to is socialism. We can’t deny that anymore or pretend it has nothing to do with the current lack of solutions being proposed to the future generations.

But of course, socialism isn’t the answer.

Larry Sharpe is an independent candidate running for governor of New York in 2026 who we think actually has a plan, and it doesn’t involve empty promises. In fact, he lays it out so well we think most will struggle to disagree with his positions.

Larry joins us to discuss.

Sharpe opened the interview with a warning that immediately set the tone. New York isn’t just drifting in one political direction. It’s collapsing into a one-party machine.

Republicans have become so outmatched they’ve stopped running candidates in entire districts. In his own community—what he calls “the belly of the beast”—Zoran Mamdani and AOC hold power without any real pushback, and the voting results show exactly why.

Then he revealed the number that defined his argument: “99 to 1.” He noted that the lone percent wasn’t even a real opponent. It was just write-ins. And when he put that number in perspective, he didn’t hold back: “That’s like Stalin numbers. That’s Kim Jong Un numbers.”

Sharpe said figures like these signal something far more alarming than a lopsided race. They show what happens when competition disappears, corruption flourishes, and ordinary people lose meaningful representation.

It set the tone for everything that followed, a clear warning about what it looks like when a state crosses the line from democracy into single-party rule.

Sharpe didn’t mince words when he laid out what happened to independent politics in New York.

He spent years building a legitimate Libertarian grassroots movement that delivered 107 local victories—real people, real wins, real momentum. Then the machine stepped in. Democrats rewrote ballot-access rules in 2020 and wiped his party off the ballot. When he tried to rebuild in 2022, Republicans finished the job.

He made it clear none of this was accidental. Both parties saw independents as a threat and moved to shut them down. Sharpe connected his experience to a wider national pattern, showing how major parties quietly join forces whenever the goal is keeping outsiders from gaining traction.

His message cut straight through the noise: independents terrify the system because they can’t be controlled. That’s why he emphasized the power of broad coalitions, pointing to Trump bringing in RFK Jr., Elon Musk, and Tulsi Gabbard as an example of how you break the mold. In Sharpe’s view, alliances like that are the only way to force change inside a political environment designed to protect itself.

This moment pulled back the curtain on how the bipartisan machine shuts down competition long before voters ever get a chance to decide for themselves.

This was one of the most unsettling moments in the entire interview.

Sharpe said the national conversation around AI is locked onto the wrong priorities. While most people worry about jobs, privacy, or ethics, he made it clear that AI is not just a technology; it’s a battlefield weapon that will decide who controls the world.

He warned that China isn’t pouring resources into AI for convenience or consumer gadgets. They’re building it for economic and cyber warfare. With systems advanced enough, he argued, an adversary could collapse the U.S. economy, cripple infrastructure, or knock out the energy grid “in three months.”

For Sharpe, that’s why the U.S. government is sprinting ahead with AI development even as the public grows uneasy. If national survival is on the line, he said, elites aren’t going to care what citizens object to.

The exchange didn’t just raise concerns. It reframed the entire issue, revealing a threat far more serious than anything Silicon Valley marketing or tech press releases are willing to admit.

Sharpe then zeroed in on the political push behind digital ID systems and age-verification mandates.

He said the entire narrative about “protecting children” is being used as a weapon to justify a major expansion of government surveillance. Texas, he argued, has already crossed a dangerous line by forcing people to link their government ID to their internet access — a policy he called “utterly unethical, unamerican, a terrible idea.”

He reminded viewers that New York already attempted digital vaccine passports and only backed away because of basic government incompetence. The intention, he stressed, was absolutely there.

Sharpe’s warning couldn’t have been clearer: digital ID has nothing to do with safety and everything to do with control. Once government can connect your legal identity to your online activity, it gains the power to censor, punish, restrict, and coerce. And because the internet functions as the nation’s public square, he said this goes straight at the First Amendment.

This portion of the conversation made it unmistakable how quickly these so-called “protection” measures are evolving into the foundation of a full-scale digital surveillance system.

Sharpe tied the entire conversation together with a wide-angle look at how New York systematically shuts down political competition.

He explained how the state engineered ballot-access rules so strict that in 2022 there were zero independent candidates for governor — and in 2024, zero independent candidates for president. No other state in America came close to that level of control.

Sharpe said outright that New York has created an “aristocracy” where only party-approved elites are allowed to run. Ordinary citizens are blocked by impossible petition requirements, outdated county-name rules, winter deadlines, and a maze of technical traps designed to invalidate signatures before they ever count.

The moment that landed hardest was when he revealed that even Lee Zeldin, a sitting congressman and the GOP nominee, couldn’t get around those rules. If he couldn’t do it, Sharpe argued, no ordinary citizen ever could.

This final clip tied the whole discussion together: America’s political crisis isn’t just two parties fighting—it’s a system built to silence anyone outside the establishment. And Larry Sharpe stands out as one of the few independents still willing to confront that machine head-on.

