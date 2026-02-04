Why was Epstein planning pandemic simulations with Bill Gates?

Newly uncovered emails reveal he wasn’t just trafficking children—he was also involved in pandemic war games, gene editing discussions, and biotech agendas years before COVID.

He had no medical background. Just deep ties to global power and plans to “improve” the human race.

And many of these same elites are still pulling strings today.

Now, a breaking study raises even more disturbing questions about what those plans may have set in motion.

Researchers have confirmed that vaccine mRNA, plasmid DNA, and spike protein can persist in the human body for more than 3.5 years after COVID-19 injection.

But it gets worse.

The findings suggest the injected population could be shedding onto the uninjected population, years after their injection—with absolutely no end in sight.

This case documents the longest-known persistence of mRNA vaccine components, independently verified across multiple labs, samples, and time points.

Epidemiologist Nicholas Hulscher, MPH—one of the study’s authors—joins us to break it all down, including explosive revelations about Bill Gates, Epstein, and how it all ties together.

Hulscher opened with a bombshell.

He revealed that mRNA, plasmid DNA, and spike protein were still present in the body of a vaccinated patient more than 3.5 years after receiving Pfizer injections.



And this wasn’t guesswork—it was confirmed by over 200 medical tests, 40 emergency room visits, and evaluations from 18 different specialists.

While the public was told vaccine components would disappear within days, this study found the exact opposite. Those materials remained embedded in the patient’s skin and continued circulating in his bloodstream.

Even more damning, it wasn’t caused by COVID. As Hulscher made clear: “only the spike protein” was found—“not the nucleocapsid.”

“We were lied to,” he said. “I expect lawsuits to begin to flood in.”

Watch the full interview here.

#ad: Every major financial crash follows a similar script.

Those with better tools use volatility to build wealth. Everyone else is told to wait and hope.

For decades, strategies like this were limited to hedge funds and billionaires. Now, everyday Americans can access them through a crypto IRA powered by Animus AI.

The system runs 24/7, scanning markets and responding in real time, designed to thrive in volatility instead of fearing it.

Book your free consultation at DailyPulseCrypto.com and supercharge your retirement today.

Supercharge Your Retirement Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

It got even more alarming.

Hulscher revealed the spike protein was still showing up in the patient’s exosomes—tiny carriers that can be exhaled or transmitted through close contact. That raised a chilling possibility: vaccinated individuals might still be shedding these materials onto others, years later.

“It’s entirely possible,” he warned.

Maria was visibly shaken. She called the situation “sinister,” not just for the people who took the shot, but for those who refused and paid the price—losing their jobs, their savings, even their families—only to face the same exposure anyway.

“This is why it’s so important to continue with this work … I can’t begin to explain how sinister this is.”

Watch the full interview here.

Then came one of the most unsettling revelations of all.

Hulscher didn’t hedge: “We don’t know if it will ever leave his body.”

The patient still carried all three components—mRNA, plasmid DNA, and spike protein—years after injection. And researchers had no idea how long that could last, or how many others might be in the same situation.

Even worse, they couldn’t rule out the possibility of indefinite shedding.

“We don’t know if everyone who received these injections will continue shedding forever.”

Watch the full interview here.

#ad: The digital ID financial nightmare isn’t coming someday. It’s already here.

Once a single identity becomes the gateway to your money, your work, and your ability to participate in everyday life, compliance is no longer a choice.

That’s why Genesis Gold Group created the free Digital ID Resistance Wealth Guide.

It breaks down the real risks of digital ID and explains how physical gold and silver allow you to operate outside the system.

Digital dollars leave you exposed. Gold and silver can’t be frozen, tracked, or turned off.

Get your free Digital ID Resistance Wealth Guide right now at GoldandFreedom.com, before digital ID becomes the default and your options disappear.

Claim Your Free Resistance Guide

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

The warning wasn’t limited to COVID shots.

Hulscher said the long-term persistence seen in the study likely applies to all mRNA-based shots, including bird flu, cancer, and whatever comes next. Once injected, the body may be unable to get rid of them.

It’s a sobering thought: what was sold as cutting-edge medicine could turn out to be a long-term mechanism for harm.

“They’re all gonna do the same thing,” he warned. “They’re gonna last for years. Your body won’t be able to clear them.”

Watch the full interview here.

From there, the conversation took an even darker turn.

Hulscher warned that what we’re seeing today isn’t new. “They go and run these war game scenarios,” he said, pointing to the WHO’s latest exercise—eerily similar to Event 201.

But what he said next should stop you cold.

According to Hulscher, Epstein wasn’t just a child trafficker. Documents show he was “involved in pandemic simulations with Bill Gates.” Two men with no public health background, allegedly discussing future outbreaks and gene editing behind closed doors.

He didn’t shy away from the ugliest claims either, citing files that referenced “child torture” and “dismemberments.”

“What was [Gates] doing with him in 2017?” he asked. “Why is a child trafficker involved in pandemic simulations?”

The faces may change. But the script stays the same. Over and over.

Watch the full interview here.

#ad: Want protection from surveillance, hacking, and even electromagnetic threats?

Escape Zone’s elite Faraday bags block GPS, Bluetooth, RFID skimming, and EMF—perfect for phones, laptops, wallets, and more.

Their premium ballistic backpack even combines Faraday shielding with Kevlar armor, giving you the upper hand in an unpredictable world.

Want to shield your body, too? Try their EMF-blocking beanies and blankets—because protection shouldn’t stop with your phone.

Whether it’s for you, your family, or someone you love—don’t leave it to chance.



Shop now at escapezone.com/pulse and protect what matters most.

Protect Yourself From ALL Signals

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

As the interview came to a close, one thing was unmistakable: the evidence is mounting, but accountability is still nowhere to be found.

Despite what Hulscher called “irrefutable proof” that vaccine materials linger in the body for years, nothing has changed. No investigations. No black box warnings. And certainly no pause on mRNA rollout.

“FDA Commissioner Marty Makary is compromised,” he said, calling out a system that refuses to confront the truth.

Still, Hulscher and the McCullough Foundation aren’t backing down. He pledged to keep releasing legally airtight reports that can’t be ignored. Maria added: “People need to get angry and demand justice.”

They both agreed—this fight is far from over.

And as Hulscher put it: “The longer they just sit there and do nothing…the more trouble they will be in in the future.”

Watch the full interview here.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

Share