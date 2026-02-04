The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
wit's avatar
wit
2h

If you need an emergency surgery guess what’s in the blood you’ll be getting.

Reply
Share
Michele's avatar
Michele
2h

So no one is immune from getting shed on from what I understand….even Bill Gates. Hmmm… sounds like self annihilation.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture