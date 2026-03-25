Multiple countries are now rolling out “COVID-style” policies in response to the war.

And officials aren’t hiding it, they’re calling them exactly that.

From fuel rationing, to licence plate tracking, to fines for driving when you’re “not allowed,” even down to what you’re permitted to cook with…

If this is starting to sound familiar, it should.

Because it is.

This didn’t start with the war. It began during COVID, and now it’s accelerating into the next phase.

What’s being called emergency response starts to look a lot more like a long-planned shift, one that struggled to gain traction under the green agenda, but suddenly makes sense when there’s a real crisis and real shortages.

And now there’s proof.

A 10-point plan published by the International Energy Agency lays it out clearly, and countries are already following it to a tee.

Here are the facts…

Maria opened by exposing what she says is far more than a routine policy update, a 10-point plan from the International Energy Agency tied to rising oil prices and supply disruptions.

On the surface, it looks like a standard response to a global crisis.

But she quickly reframed it. In her view, this isn’t something new being created in real time. It’s something that’s been sitting there, waiting to be rolled out.

That’s where Melbourne comes in.

She described it as one of the most locked-down cities in the world outside China, then pointed to what she called the “Melbourne Experiment,” a report that took those lockdown conditions and turned them into a long-term model built around smart cities, reduced movement, and sustained behavioral change.

Not temporary measures, but something designed to carry forward.

Then came the detail that changed the tone.

She said the document was once publicly available, then quietly taken offline after being exposed—no explanation, no announcement.

Because plans like this don’t disappear unless someone wants them forgotten.

And from there, the connection to the present becomes harder to ignore.

The same ideas, she argued, are now resurfacing, repackaged as solutions to “oil price pressures… in response to Middle East supply disruptions.”

Watch Maria’s full report here.

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This is where it stops being about policy and starts being about control.

Maria asked the question most people don’t stop to think about: where does all of this actually lead?

Once you follow these proposals through, it’s not just about saving fuel. It starts to reshape how people move, where they go, and how often they’re able to do it.

She pointed to measures like limiting car access in certain zones and tying driving days to license plates. On paper, it reads like traffic management.

But that framing starts to break down when those systems are paired with widespread plate readers already being rolled out across multiple countries.

That’s where the connection to the broader smart city framework starts to sharpen.

Movement isn’t just influenced, it can be managed. And it doesn’t stop with transportation.

She pointed to smart meters that can remotely adjust or shut off climate control, something already being tested, showing how the same logic is being applied across different systems.

At that point, the pattern becomes difficult to dismiss.

Daily life starts to shift from personal choice to system-level control.

Watch Maria’s full report here.

That’s when Maria zeroed in on a detail most people would probably overlook.

“Modern cooking solutions.”

At first, it sounds harmless. Maybe even helpful.

But she slowed it down and unpacked what that wording actually implies.

“Modern” doesn’t just mean efficient, it means standardized, everything pulled into a single system. Cooking with wood or fire, methods used for generations, gets pushed aside, while electric becomes the preferred, and eventually expected, option.

She made the point directly, electricity is easier to monitor, easier to regulate, and easier to shut off when needed.

That’s what turns a small policy detail into something much bigger.

Once everything runs through that system, independence starts to disappear.

Then she pointed to what she saw as a contradiction.

In the middle of a global fuel and energy crisis, there’s a push to accelerate EV infrastructure, something that requires more manufacturing, more transport, and more energy to build.

At that point, she suggested, it stops looking like a short-term fix.

It starts to look like a long-term shift.

Watch Maria’s full report here.

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This is where the report shifts from policy to enforcement.

Because proposals only matter if there’s a mechanism behind them.

Maria pointed to Australia’s Liquid Fuel Emergency Act and noted that amendments were made just months before the current situation escalated, suggesting to her that groundwork was already being laid.

She focused on the expansion of government powers, particularly around coordination, reporting, and what she described as increased surveillance tied to fuel management.

Then she highlighted a key detail.

Under emergency conditions, fuel wouldn’t just be limited, it would be assigned.

She explained that only certain groups could be designated as “essential users,” mainly those tied to defense or the movement of goods and commerce.

Everyone else falls outside that category.

And once access depends on status, the system starts to look very different.

That’s where the shift happens.

From open access to controlled allocation.

And once it’s allocated, getting it back isn’t so simple.

Watch Maria’s full report here.

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By this point, the pattern becomes impossible to ignore.

The same sequence shows up again and again, policies introduced gradually, framed as temporary, justified by crisis.

Australia during COVID becomes the reference point, where some of the strictest measures were rolled out through a mix of state and federal coordination.

Now, similar language is being used again.

“COVID-style protocols.” Fuel rationing. License plate restrictions. Reduced travel. Shorter workweeks. Remote work. Remote schooling.

Individually, each one makes sense.

Together, they begin pointing in the same direction.

In her view, these aren’t isolated responses, they’re extensions of the same behavioral shifts introduced during COVID, now being reinforced under a different crisis.

And that leads to the issue she kept coming back to.

Dependence.

The more dependent the system, the easier it is to steer.

When countries rely heavily on global systems, external shocks, whether from war, supply chains, or energy disruptions, ripple through everything.

Her answer was self-sufficiency.

Reduce reliance. Build internal resilience. Control what you can within your own borders.

Otherwise, she warned, the direction doesn’t change.

It accelerates.

Watch Maria’s full report here.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

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