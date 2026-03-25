The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

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Belinda's avatar
Belinda
3hEdited

After what we have been through for the last 7 years. I've learnt to verify information where possible, especially heightened information that sets off my PTSD from being unvaxxed and living in Melbourne during convid.

I looked for the report you state was taken offline. Please advise where you obtained it from and share the link if it was on Wayback Machine. I did a quick search and found it publically avaible.

https://www.iea.org/reports/sheltering-from-oil-shocks

Whilst I have a gut feeling that something is off, I refuse to live in fear and take on other peoples negativity. Maybe having found God and comfort in his plan and knowing that love conquers fear and fear feeds the devil. I refuse to feed the evil and trust in Gods plan and bathe in his light.

That's me, I'll continue to DCA into Bitcoin and my petrol tank. Take care and let the light in

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Rasheedah1211's avatar
Rasheedah1211
2h

Actually it started with 911.

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