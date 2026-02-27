Something that hasn’t been in the news cycle lately—but absolutely should be—is that embalmers around the world are continuing to find white fibrous structures in the bodies of vaccinated people.

Major Tom Haviland recently conducted his annual survey, and as of 2025, 29% of embalmers are still seeing these eerie white fibrous clots.

This comes as the FDA reverses course and reconsiders approval of Moderna’s new mRNA flu vaccine.

Yes—more of the mRNA technology that caused sudden deaths, cancer, infertility, white fibrous clots, and God knows what else during the COVID era.

Joining us today to discuss is Mr. Dana Goodell, a current board member of the Iowa Funeral Directors Association, along with Major Tom Haviland.

The interview opened with a question that carried enormous weight: had Dana Goodell ever seen anything like these white fibrous clots before 2020?

He didn’t pause to think about it.

“Never.”

Dana has been licensed since 1989. For decades, he embalmed 40 to 50 bodies a month, handling everything from trauma victims to natural deaths. In all those years, he said he had never encountered anything “white and fibrous” like what began showing up after the COVID era.

Then something changed.

The calls started coming in. Embalmers were reaching out to each other, sending photos back and forth, asking, “What do you think this is?” At the same time, Dana said they were seeing more sudden cardiac deaths. People who were “doing fine” would suddenly “drop over dead.”

The only common factors he kept hearing about were prior COVID infection or vaccination.

For him, it didn’t feel random. It felt like the beginning of a chilling pattern.

Watch the full interview here.

#ad: Every major financial crash follows a similar script.

Those with better tools use volatility to build wealth. Everyone else is told to wait and hope.

For decades, strategies like this were limited to hedge funds and billionaires. Now, everyday Americans can access them through a crypto IRA powered by Animus AI.

The system runs 24/7, scanning markets and responding in real time, designed to thrive in volatility instead of fearing it.

Book your free consultation at DailyPulseCrypto.com and supercharge your retirement today.

Supercharge Your Retirement Today

DISCLOSURE: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through them, we may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps keep our work independent. Thank you for your support.

When Dana described the clots, he didn’t rely on emotion or dramatic language. He used measurements.

Before 2020, typical clots were small, maybe an inch long. Embalmers would see dark “grape jelly” clots or softer “chicken fat” clots that dissolved or tore easily. That was normal.

What started showing up after 2020 was not.

He compared the new structures to rubber. Tough. Resistant. And unusually long.

“We were seeing clots 6, 8, even 10 inches long sometimes.”

Some were as thick as his little finger. That detail hits differently when it comes from someone who has spent nearly four decades in the profession.

This wasn’t a theory of his. It was something he physically removed from bodies. And in his experience, it marked a clear break from everything he had seen before.

Watch the full interview here.

The conversation then shifted into uncomfortable territory: death certificates and the money tied to them.

Dana explained what happened when the federal government offered $7,500 toward funeral costs for deaths labeled COVID-19. He said families essentially “lined up outside the door at times.”

He was careful to clarify that funeral directors do not control what goes on a death certificate. That decision belongs to doctors and medical examiners. But when he was asked whether he had ever seen a death certificate list the vaccine as the cause of death, his answer was immediate.

“No. And you never will in the United States.”

Why not?

“Because then everybody’s going to get mud in their face.”

It was a blunt assessment of liability and institutional risk, delivered without anger, just matter-of-fact certainty.

Watch the full interview here.

#ad: Get your FREE copy of The Bible and Gold at dailypulsebible.com.

In this faith-based book, Alin Armstrong explores biblical principles of fair trade, honesty, and sound money.

“Unequal weights are an abomination to the Lord,” he writes, reminding us that since Eden, gold has been God’s standard for honest money—a safeguard no one can print away or corrupt.

Discover these timeless principles for yourself—get your FREE copy now at dailypulsebible.com.

Claim Your Free Copy of The Bible & Gold

DISCLOSURE: This ad was paid for by Genesis Gold Group. We may earn a small commission when you shop through our sponsors. Thank you for your support.

Major Tom Haviland followed by laying out the numbers from his 2025 survey. The response rate was smaller this year, but the data still told a story.

Embalmers reported seeing white fibrous clots in an average of 19% of corpses.

“About one out of every five.”

Some reported clots three to five inches long. Others saw clots stretching six to twelve inches. A few even found clots longer than a foot. While the percentages were down from earlier years, the phenomenon had not disappeared.

Years after the initial vaccine rollout, embalmers were still encountering the same unusual structures.

Watch the full interview here.

As the interview moved into its final moments, the focus shifted from what embalmers were seeing to who would ultimately answer for it.

Dana said he would like to see the FDA investigate the clots and believed regulators should “step up to the plate” and take a serious look at what embalmers are reporting. After laying out his concerns, he paused and offered a sobering prediction.

“Will it happen? Not in my lifetime.”

He described how embalmers are often given almost no medical background on the deceased. Younger professionals may fear speaking up. There is stigma in the profession. There is the risk of losing contracts or business. And, in his view, there is quiet pressure from powerful interests to “walk away” and not ask too many questions.

When asked whether Washington would ever truly confront the issue, he was direct. Any real investigation, he said, would “come back to Washington D.C.” And then he delivered the line that defined his outlook.

“They’re all guilty and they know it and they aren’t going to get in trouble for it.”

That could’ve been the final word. But Maria didn’t let it end there.

She warned that letting this fade away would open the door to the next disaster. In her words, “If we let them get away with that, God only knows what they’ll do to us next time.”

The interview began with a veteran embalmer insisting he had never seen anything like this before 2021. It ended with a promise.

“We won’t give up on justice.”

Watch the full interview here.

#ad: Did you know Windows has unleashed AI with a photographic memory of everything you do on your computer?

It takes screenshots and analyzes them in near real time.

In the wrong hands, that makes your activity searchable, including private photos, texts, emails, even messages you never send.

That’s modern Big Tech. Most people don’t even realize it’s happening.

Privacy Academy is hosting a FREE live webinar on Thursday, March 5 at 7PM Central, where you’ll learn how Big Tech is being weaponized, why privacy promises don’t always match reality, and how switching to a Linux operating system can instantly solve many privacy concerns.

👉 Register now: PrivacyAcademy.com/Pulse

No tech expertise required. It’s easier than you think.

Claim Your Free Spot!

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

Share