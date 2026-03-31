Something about this moment feels uncomfortably familiar.

The headlines are different. The players have changed. But the pattern is unmistakable…

A global crisis emerges. Supply chains tighten. Travel gets restricted. Governments move in with sweeping controls that reshape daily life almost overnight.

We’ve seen this before.

But this time, the consequences aren’t theoretical. They’re visible. Tangible. Ships stranded. Energy squeezed. Prices climbing.

And beneath it all, a more unsettling question starts to take shape.

Is this chaos unfolding naturally… or is it accelerating something much bigger?

Someone who has been studying the Great Reset and true geopolitical objectives of the New World Order for years is Alex Newman. He knows the history—and he knows what comes next.

Alex joins us to discuss.

Alex Newman begins by laying out a pattern that feels uncomfortably familiar.

What’s happening right now may look different on the surface, but underneath, he says it’s following the same playbook we saw during COVID. The trigger has changed, but the outcome looks strikingly similar.

He points to disrupted supply chains, rising prices, and new limits on movement as early warning signs. The cause may be geopolitical this time, but the effects closely mirror what people experienced just a few years ago—and that’s what stands out.

From his perspective, each crisis seems to lead to the same response: more centralized control, tighter restrictions on movement, and increased coordination at a global level. As he puts it, “the solution is always the same.”

That’s the pattern he wants people to recognize. The crisis may change, but the direction it pushes things in does not.

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From there, the conversation takes a turn that challenges how most people see the world.

The idea of clear opposing sides starts to fall apart the closer you look. What appears to be conflict between nations may actually exist within a much more interconnected system.

He points to overlapping relationships between countries like Iran, China, and Russia, while also noting how Western institutions and figures have helped build and support similar structures over time.

The takeaway is simple, but hard to ignore. Power doesn’t stay contained within borders. It moves across them. . And as he puts it, quoting George Carlin, “there’s a big club and you’re not in it.”

That lens changes everything. Instead of a straightforward clash between rivals, it begins to look more like a shared system with internal tensions, but long-term alignment beneath the surface.

At this point of the discussion, Alex shifts into what he sees as the bigger trajectory behind everything unfolding right now.

“There is an agenda to bring about a third world war. It’s been in place for a very long time…”

He points to historical intelligence disclosures and long-term planning documents that outline a series of geopolitical shifts designed to weaken nation-states over time. In his view, many of those milestones have already played out, from major political changes to large-scale restructuring of global power.

The argument he’s making is that conflict at this scale acts as a catalyst, creating the kind of instability that makes much larger changes possible.

He describes an end scenario that goes far beyond shifting power between countries, warning of “the utter demolition of the United States… and then the eventual merger of all the nations… into a single global system.”

When you connect those dots, current events begin to look less like isolated crises and more like part of a longer sequence moving in a clear direction.

The chaos isn’t random. It’s by design.

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And this is where it all comes together—the most consequential part of the interview, where the focus shifts from the war itself to what comes after.

Alex explains that economic instability, energy shortages, and supply disruptions aren’t just side effects. They’re setting the stage for a different kind of system altogether, one where traditional money is replaced by something far more controlled.

In this model, access to goods, services, and even basic resources wouldn’t come down to what you earn, but how you comply. Everything becomes tied to a system of credits linked to behavior, usage, and approval.

He warns that a shift like this wouldn’t be rolled out slowly. It would likely arrive in the middle of a crisis, when people are searching for stability and ready to accept solutions. And in that moment, the pitch would be simple: “go to this website… download this app… and you’ll get your credits.”

By then, the groundwork would already be in place, leaving very little room to push back once it’s fully operational.

“Once the trap closes, it will be very difficult—if not impossible—to escape.”

And that’s exactly why he warns the time to prepare isn’t later—it’s now.

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We want to thank Alex Newman for joining us today—and more importantly, we want to thank you for watching and doing your duty to be informed when so many others choose not to.



Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn’t want you to see.

We’ll be back with another show on Monday. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

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