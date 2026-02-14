The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karma's avatar
Karma
30m

What can we do to stop the lies and atrocities from continuing? If we cant trust MAHA/MAGA ……where do we go from here? Please provide suggestions🐶🐱

Reply
Share
JD's avatar
JD
16m

I cannot believe this!! So are you saying JFK knows this and is letting it go on? If so this is disgusting.

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture