The gain-of-function labs you thought were shut down are still running.

Fauci-era biolabs are importing exotic viruses and conducting high-risk experiments in the U.S.—with no national ban in place.

That alone should concern you. But it doesn’t stop there.

Remember the cruel experiments Fauci was conducting on beagles?

In one case, we learned that these poor, defenseless dogs had their heads secured in mesh enclosures while sand flies were allowed to bite them. Some of those dogs even had their vocal cords cut out to reduce the noise of those “procedures.”

A core promise of MAHA was to put an end to this. RFK Jr. was reportedly so disgusted by what Fauci was doing that he wrote about it in his book. So naturally, you would expect stopping this kind of animal cruelty to be one of the first priorities.

Right? Wrong.

Under RFK Jr.’s leadership, not only has the animal testing not stopped, it has expanded, with new projects funded as recently as last month.

Justin Goodman from White Coat Waste, who has been tracking and exposing all of this, joins us to break down what’s really happening—and what can actually be done about it.

Justin Goodman didn’t ease into the conversation. He went straight to the heart of it.

He said the NIH, under the current Trump administration, is still pouring money into the very animal testing programs the public was told would be shut down. “They’ve given out $50 million in new funding to Fauci-era labs… just for dog and cat testing.”

This wasn’t leftover funding from years ago. The money went out after RFK Jr.’s confirmation in February 2025, long after vows were made to end the cruelty.

Goodman pointed squarely at NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya and Deputy Nicole Kleinstreuer, accusing them of “literally extending” Fauci’s experiments and approving new grants as recently as last month. He described Kleinstreuer as a “Fauci fanatic” who publicly praised Fauci even after the COVID fallout.

In his view, the leadership now in place isn’t dismantling Fauci’s legacy.

They’re cementing it.

Watch the full interview here.

When Maria asked what these animals are actually enduring, Goodman didn’t soften the details.

He described a Fauci-era project still receiving funding today: 400 beagle puppies bought from a puppy mill, sent to the University of Missouri, and deliberately infested with ticks. Many were denied pain relief. The viruses were allowed to run their course so researchers could test experimental vaccines.

Fauci personally signed off on the project, and instead of being shut down, it received new funding after the Trump administration took over.

Goodman made it clear this is part of a larger pattern. Pharmaceutical companies are still receiving taxpayer dollars to conduct experimental drug testing on dogs, which led him to ask the obvious question: “Why are taxpayers funding pharmaceutical companies, paying Big Pharma their R&D bills…?”

Despite public outrage over BeagleGate and repeated promises of reform, the system hasn’t stopped.

It’s still funded. And it’s moving forward.

Watch the full interview here.

From there, the conversation moved beyond the cruelty itself to the power structure protecting it.

“Not only are those powerful special interests pressuring Congress,” Goodman explained, but entrenched bureaucrats inside the NIH are working just as hard to keep the money flowing. Universities are collecting billions in taxpayer dollars tied to animal testing. Pharmaceutical companies have no interest in seeing that revenue stream disrupted. And the Fauci-era holdovers, he argued, aren’t pushing for reform.

Then he turned to Jay Bhattacharya.

Before taking the job, Jay appeared on their podcast, supported their investigations, and talked openly about change. “Jay was very supportive… Then he got this job at NIH.” Goodman said he even met with him face to face. “I met with him… He promised me he was going to end all dog and cat testing.”

But after stepping into leadership, the funding continued.

In Goodman’s view, the people who were expected to dismantle the system didn’t challenge it.

They adapted to it.

Watch the full interview here.

Goodman then took on the NIH’s primary defense—and picked it apart.

For months, leadership has claimed their “hands are tied,” arguing the funding predates them and inherited contracts can’t simply be canceled. But NIH policy says otherwise. Grants are renewed annually, and if a project no longer aligns with administration priorities, it does not have to be refunded.

“They insisted they have to renew the funding,” Goodman said, even though the written policy makes clear they don’t. In his view, this isn’t bureaucratic delay. It’s a deliberate decision.

That’s when Maria stepped in. She called it “monstrous behavior” if RFK Jr. allows this to continue under his watch. After BeagleGate shocked the world and promises were made to clean house, the expectation was swift and decisive action.

Instead, the money kept flowing.

The authority to stop the experiments exists. It simply hasn’t been used.

Watch the full interview here.

As the conversation wrapped up, it became clear this wasn’t just about dogs and cats.

Fauci-era biolabs are still operating. Exotic viruses are still being imported. Gain-of-function experiments are still underway. And there is still no formal policy banning gain-of-function research in the United States.

Goodman pointed to a bat lab in Colorado planning to import Asian bats for coronavirus, Nipah, and Ebola experiments—some of the most dangerous pathogens known. On his own podcast in 2024, Jay had said, “there is no upside to this project” and opposed it. Yet months later, “Jay gave that project 2 million more dollars to finish the construction and start breeding bats at this facility.”

“The rhetoric doesn’t match the reality,” Goodman said. In his words, “They are reinforcing all of the mistakes that Fauci made… ensuring, literally ensuring that they continue going by giving them more money.”

Maria put it bluntly, saying it’s like officials “get neuralinked on day one.”

Goodman closed with a simple directive: hold the NIH accountable. Follow the money. Because if no one pushes back, this doesn’t slow down.

It grows.

Watch the full interview here.

Thanks for tuning in. Follow us (@ZeeeMedia and @VigilantFox) for stories that matter—stories the media doesn't want you to see.

We'll be back with another show tomorrow. See you then.

Watch the full episode below:

