What happens when people stop believing their leaders, and governments begin to lose control?

According to history, that’s when false flags are deployed—and the next one may already be in motion.

When unity can’t be earned, fear becomes the shortcut. Leaders manufacture “crisis” to force obedience they can no longer inspire.

This isn’t speculation. It’s a historical pattern that ends the same way every time.

Do you remember just two short months ago when we brought this article to your attention: What will happen if you refuse UK conscription for World War III?

We rightly identified at the time that this was a propaganda exercise in our view, readying the population for World War III by scaring them into thinking they would be shamed if they did not participate.

Well, just this past week, we saw UK Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton telling Britain’s “sons and daughters” to prepare for war and “sacrifice” for their nation.

Meanwhile, Germany is now telling its citizens that if enough people do not voluntarily sign up, they will be forced into the battlefield.

So, how are you feeling, citizens of these tyrannical governments who rolled out lethal COVID injections, who are putting you in jail for your speech: Are you ready to go and die for these leaders?

This is an extremely dire situation in Europe, and no one has had their finger on the pulse of this more than economist Martin Armstrong.

Armstrong says countries like Canada and Australia are already talking about sending troops to Europe. He believes every single country will be touched by this war in one way or another.

He joins us today to discuss when this will come to a head—and what we can expect in the new year.

Martin Armstrong opened by tracing the coming crisis not to tanks or territory, but to something far less dramatic: the euro.

“Europe is basically imploding,” he said.

He explained that today’s instability goes back to the euro’s very foundation. When it was introduced, leaders pushed it through without consolidating national debts, leaving weaker economies exposed from the start.

Armstrong said he warned them at the time. If they moved forward without fixing the debt problem, the system would eventually buckle under its own weight.

That moment came when Greece began to crumble. Markets panicked, capital fled, and pressure spread quickly. Armstrong noted this wasn’t new or unpredictable. It followed the same pattern seen in earlier debt crises, when investor confidence vanished almost overnight.

What makes the situation more dangerous now, he added, is that European leaders are openly discussing cutting countries like Italy and Greece loose instead of fixing the system.

Reform, at this point, is no longer an option.

With public anger rising and the structure cracking from within, Armstrong said leaders are turning outward. External conflict becomes a way to divert attention from internal failure.

“And this is why they need war with Russia.”

Watch the full interview here.

From there, the conversation shifted to what happens when public trust collapses.

Armstrong explained that populations who have been censored, silenced, and squeezed economically are unlikely to rally behind another manufactured emergency. Once trust is gone, voluntary consent disappears with it.

That’s when things become dangerous.

According to Armstrong, leaders who can’t build unity on their own often turn to something else entirely: a shock. Historically, these moments are sudden, dramatic, and highly effective at changing public behavior. They even have a name.

False flags.

He said he warned officials directly about this risk. In private meetings, he explained how a staged or manipulated incident could be used to justify escalation, especially by activating treaty mechanisms that sidestep democratic choice.

What surprised him most was the response. No one pushed back. They understood exactly what he meant and didn’t dispute it.

When systems start to fail, and power begins slipping away, Armstrong said leaders look for a catalyst. Something they can blame on an external enemy to force compliance and restore control.

“They are desperate at this stage.”

Watch the full interview here.

Armstrong then widened the frame and challenged the entire mainstream narrative—not as a battle over borders, but over money.

He said what’s really unfolding isn’t territorial at all. It’s a financial war—and it began when Western governments weaponized the global monetary system.

By cutting countries off from international payment networks, Armstrong explained, they sent a clear message to the rest of the world: obey, or be excluded.

But that strategy backfired.

It pushed nations like Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea into strategic alignment—not because they share ideology, but because they share a common threat.

Now, these countries function as a unified economic and military bloc.

Armstrong warned that this shift completely changes the balance of power. If pressure comes from multiple regions at once, Western defenses could be overwhelmed.

And removing moderating leaders won’t stop it.

“You remove him and the rest of them; they don’t care.”

Watch the full interview here.

Looking at his data models, Armstrong said the signs are crystal clear: Europe is entering what he calls a “panic cycle.”

This isn’t theory—it’s pattern recognition. Shrinking economies, surging unrest, and leaders who refuse to reform are driving the region toward crisis.

And instead of fixing the root problem, those in power are holding on tighter.

History makes one thing clear: when governments start to collapse from within, they don’t admit failure—they redirect public anger toward an outside threat.

Armstrong stressed this isn’t political commentary, it’s a cycle that’s repeated for centuries. The data only confirms it.

“They either default and deal with people with pitchforks coming for their ass in parliament, or they create a diversion.”

Watch the full interview here.

In another key moment of the interview, Armstrong pointed to a failure point few people think about.

Regimes don’t collapse because of elections or viral protests, he said. They collapse when the military and police stop obeying.

He described this as the real breaking point of authoritarian systems. As long as the military and police follow orders, the regime holds. But the moment they stop turning on their own citizens, everything begins to unravel.

Armstrong said he’s watched this play out before—in Ukraine, in Russia, and throughout history. Governments can weather unrest, censorship, even economic collapse. What they can’t survive is when law enforcement says “No.”

And that threshold, he warned, is being tested again.

With censorship expanding and crackdowns escalating, many officers are now being asked to target people who look just like them—neighbors, friends, even family.

And when that hits home, loyalty breaks. “They have no power without military and police.”

Watch the full interview here.

To close the conversation, Armstrong delivered a warning that felt bigger than politics.

What we’re witnessing, he said, isn’t ordinary dysfunction—it’s something far more dangerous.

Leaders are clinging to systems that no longer work. And rather than course-correct, they’re locking in tighter.

Faced with a choice between stability and control, they’re choosing control.

That decision is already rippling across the world—straining supply chains, disrupting energy, and hitting the daily lives of ordinary people.

Even countries far from the front lines won’t be immune.

When global systems break, the damage doesn’t stop at borders.

The signs are easy to miss if you're not looking. But Armstrong made one thing clear: These aren’t signs of strength. They’re symptoms of collapse.

“It’s just not sustainable long term.”

Watch the full interview here.

Thanks for tuning in. If this information opened your eyes, don’t miss the full report below, and be sure to share it with a friend.

We’ll be back Friday with our last episode of 2025 here on Substack, recapping some of the biggest developments of the year and what to expect for 2026. See you then.

Watch the full interview:

