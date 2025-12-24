The Vigilant Fox

The Vigilant Fox

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
2m

"So, how are you feeling, citizens of these tyrannical governments who rolled out lethal COVID injections, who are putting you in jail for your speech: Are you ready to go and die for these leaders?"

Not to put too fine a point to it? They can go fuck themselves.

Since 2017 I have experienced and witnessed both in Canada and worldwide a degree of indifference, incompetence, systematic deceit, malfeasance and outright criminality in our individuals in power and agencies that are beyond appalling, beyond abominable; but I think what finally did it for me here in Canada was the murder of 300 Ostriches because of utterly bogus, bullshit "birdflu" and some nameless bastard of a snitch. The CFIA? The RCMP? The Supreme Court? Our crypto-Bolshevik libtard government under Mark Carnage, voted in thanks to Toronto and Montreal after 9 years of Justin Castreau's disgraceful ineptitude? How stupid can the population of a country BE? Why the UK isn't in open bloody revolt against Starmer, ditto for France under Macron and whoever replaced Merkel in Germany, they're all the bloody same anyway...

And they're so stupid the reality of a war with Russia is evidently beyond their comprehension.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
jan's avatar
jan
3m

Can we get some examples of what they have planned? I know Schwab was talking about black swan. No internet. It’s my hope that good erases evil 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Vigilant Fox · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture